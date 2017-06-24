Ranking all of Chelsea's summer transfer targets

A look at how Chelsea's transfer targets fare when ranked.

Antonio Conte is looking for reinforcements this summer

The summer transfer window officially opens in a week’s time, but crazy season is already upon us as clubs look to strengthen their squad with clever signings. After enduring a poor couple of games in the past season, Antonio Conte made a quick shift to a 3-man backline and reaped the rewards for it as Chelsea won the Premier League.

Over the course of the season, the Blues constructed their campaign beautifully and never gave anyone a sniff of the title. Right now, with both the Manchester clubs strengthening their squads for a title push this time around, Conte must also make signings that will help him retain the title.

They have already been linked with quite a few players, so here are five of the most prominent names and the possibilities of them arriving at Stamford Bridge in the summer.

#5 Romelu Lukaku

Transfer fee: North of a €100 million, Chances of joining: 50%

He is somewhat of a prodigal son of Chelsea. After being purchased as an 18-year-old kid from Anderlecht, a lot was expected from him as fans hoped that he would go on to fill in the boots of club legend, Didier Drogba.

As it turned out, Chelsea had one too many strikers in their roster at that time and chances were scarce for the young Belgian. After year-long loan spells at West Brom and Everton, he joined the Toffees on a permanent basis in 2013.

Since then, he has been in sublime form, scoring 71 goals in 133 appearances. And now, apparently, Conte wants him back at Chelsea. He is a strong striker with an amazing box presence who poses a genuine scoring threat, but the Belgian has a dreadful first touch while his technique leaves a lot to be desired.

And for the €100 million+ price tag that Everton have stamped on him, he would be a 6/10 signing.