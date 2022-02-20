Ranking Europe’s top 5 leagues based on playing time for U21 players

Young footballers are valuable to any football club for various reasons. With age on their side, these players can become a vital asset for a club's future. They can become a starting option for years to come, or a club may decide to cash in on them to improve their financial standpoints.

Recently, an increasing number of U-21 players are becoming starters for their respective clubs. A study done by the CIES football observatory shows the percentage of use of U-21 footballers in different leagues in the second half of 2021. Based on the use of U-21 footballers, this is how each of the big five leagues ranks.

#5 Premier League - 4.2%

Foden and Greenwood are two of the brightest U-21 talents in the Premier League

The Premier League is arguably the world's wealthiest and most competitive league. There is no dearth of finance, with several of its clubs having wealthy owners and a heavy amount of revenue from broadcasting rights. Due to this, several youngsters have also been making a solid case for their performances.

Talented U-21 footballers are not stuck in relatively weaker teams. Even bigger names like Manchester City, Manchester United, and Arsenal, among others, have depended on U-21 footballers for first-team duties. As a result, these young footballers have already become dependable names for their respective sides and get regular league minutes.





100% tackles won

100% take-ons completed

100% crosses completed

95% pass accuracy

83% duels won



Just needs a G/A to match. Phil Foden’s first half by numbers vs Tottenham:100% tackles won100% take-ons completed100% crosses completed95% pass accuracy83% duels wonJust needs a G/A to match. Phil Foden’s first half by numbers vs Tottenham:100% tackles won100% take-ons completed100% crosses completed95% pass accuracy83% duels wonJust needs a G/A to match. 🔥 https://t.co/Vl7sYufOFy

While several players are worth mentioning, the most notable ones will be Phil Foden, Mason Greenwood, and Bukayo Saka. Aged 21 years or under at the time of induction, they all have performed well in the first half of the current season.

#4 La Liga - 4.6%

Pedri is one of the best U-21 talents in the entire world

La Liga is home to some of the biggest rivalries between clubs and footballers. It seems like only yesterday, El Clasico would put Lionel Messi up against Cristiano Ronaldo. Things may have changed, but some incredible U-21 talents are coming up through the ranks.

Effective use of young players has been done mainly by Barcelona, who find themselves in a tricky situation owing to their finances. But the likes of Gavi, Pedri, and Ansu Fati have already shown that age isn't a factor. Real Madrid may not have had to rely too much on younger players, but Eduardo Camavinga has made the most of the chances he has had so far.

There are talented names at other clubs, including Yeremy Pino, who plays for Villarreal. Ander Barrenetxea, Yunus Musah, and Facundo Pellistri, on loan from Manchester United, are some of the many U-21 talents in the league.

