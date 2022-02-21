Ranking the five most underrated right-backs of the 21st century

Right-backs and left-backs, often referred to together as full-backs, have some of the most versatile roles in football at the moment. While they are technically defenders; in the modern game, a player is not considered to be a good full-back if he does not actively contribute to the attack.

Some of the greatest right-backs to have graced the game were speedy, attack-minded players. Dani Alves, one of the best right-backs of his generation, currently enjoys the status of being the world's most decorated player.

Attack-minded right-backs in great demand now

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the archetype of how managers and fans expect a right-back to be in the game. The Liverpool defender currently leads the assists charts in the Premier League (10 as of 20th February). Achraf Hakimi is also a player whose stock has risen a lot over the years.

Their attack-mindedness leaves something to be desired when it comes to defending. Nonetheless, it seems the defenders are going to keep on playing a big role for their teams going forward in the contemporary game.

As it happens in football often, some players often get overlooked by fans and pundits alike, and right-backs are no exception. On that note here we take a look at the five most underrated right-backs of the 21st century.

#5 Kyle Walker

Kyle Walker has emerged as a key player for Manchester City

Kyle Walker often gets overlooked because a lot of people just label him as a speed merchant. While it is true that he relies a lot on his trademark bursts down the right flank, he brings much more to the table than just pure speed.

He wins the ball back deep in his own half, while his overlapping runs create chaos in the opposing defensive lines. He failed to win a trophy with Tottenham Hotspur but has won 10 since the 2017-18 campaign with Manchester City.

He also made it to the EURO 2020 team of the competition as England made it to the final. Despite consistent performances on the right flank, he does not get the credit he deserves.

#4 Christophe Jallet

Christophe Jallet played for some big clubs in Ligue 1

Ligue 1 is a one league always brimming with top-quality talents, so it is easy for a player to go under the radar. Christophe Jallet is one such player who did not find much fame despite consistent performances.

He spent his entire playing career in the French top-flight, which is one of the reasons why people outside France are not that familiar with his work. He was one of the few players who joined PSG before the takeover in 2011 and stayed with them afterward.

He won Ligue 1 with the club in the 2012-13 campaign while also making it to the Ligue 1 team of the season. His second appearance in the team of the season came in the 2014-15 season as he helped Lyon to a second-place finish in the league.

