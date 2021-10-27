Ranking Mohamed Salah's 5 best solo goals for Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has established himself as one of the best players on the planet since joining Liverpool in the summer of 2017. The 29-year-old has been the top-scorer for the Merseyside club every season since. His form in front of goal has helped the Reds win many trophies. These include the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

With a sublime hat-trick against Manchester United over the weekend, he became the all-time leading African goalscorer in Premier League history. He is now one of five players to have scored a Premier League hat-trick against the Red Devils and the first to do so at Old Trafford.

Mo Salah has been one of the most consistent players across Europe's top five league

Salah had an amazing debut season in 2017, scoring 32 goals. But his tally of goals and assists over the last four seasons have gone through the roof.

He has kicked off the 2021-22 campaign with usual prolificacy and has 10 goals and four assists across all competitions. For many, the 'Egyptian King' is operating as the best player in the world at the moment.

He has 140 goals across all competitions, scoring more than 20 goals in the last four seasons. He only missed the 20-goal mark once in the 2019-20 campaign but had 10 assists to his name that term.

He has scored not one but two stunning solo goals in the first quarter of the season itself and his form suggests the best might yet be to come. On that note, here we take a look at Salah's top five solo goals for Liverpool in the Premier League.

#5 Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea - 14th April 2019

Liverpool FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Mo Salah scored a long-range stunner against his former club Chelsea in the 2018-19 campaign. After a goalless first-half, Liverpool started building pressure in the second half.

Their tactic paid off as Sadio Mane opened the scoring in the 51st minute from Jordan Henderson's pass. Just 142 seconds later, Salah delivered the decisive blow from 25 yards out.

Goal @goal Throwback to Mo Salah’s incredible screamer against Chelsea! 😱 Throwback to Mo Salah’s incredible screamer against Chelsea! 😱 https://t.co/mAm3Dqihrs

He collected a long ball from Virgil Van Dijk on the flank. He cut in from the right with a trademark burst of pace and unleashed a vicious left-footed strike into the top-left corner. It was one of the most memorable goals of that season.

#4 Southampton 1-3 Liverpool - 5th April 2019

Southampton FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Salah handed Liverpool the lead in the game after Naby Keita had equalised for them, canceling out Shane Long's opener.

He picked up the ball in his own half, thanks to a headed clearance from Jordan Henderson that fell kindly in the Egyptian's way. Realising he was on his own and the reinforcements might not reach in time, he burst out into a strong sprint.

Salah kept heading straight into the Southampton box. He unleashed a left-footed effort into the bottom left corner of the goal, piercing through Nathan Redmond and Ryan Bertrand's shielding efforts. This was his 50th Liverpool goal. This made him the fastest player in the club's history to reach the landmark figure in just 69 games.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh