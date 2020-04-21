Ranking the Premier League sides that have scored 90 points or more in a season 

Manchester City got 100 points in 2018

The Premier League is unarguably the most popular league in the world. Although the refereeing and overall quality of play trails some of its major counterparts, it takes nothing away from its massive appeal that sees hundreds of millions tune in to follow their favourite players and clubs.

Having existed for exactly 104 years as the English First division, the football league in England saw a massive overhaul. There was a breakaway that saw 22 clubs in the First Division form an independent league called the Premier League in February 1992.

Since the league started awarding three points for a win at the start of the 1994/1995 season, nine clubs have gone on to reach or surpass the 90-point mark. Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson became the first side to attain the milestone in 2000, a year after their historic treble win.

Here, in ascending order, we shall be ranking all the Premier League sides to have reached or surpassed the 90-point mark in a season.

#9 Manchester United - 2008/09 (90 points)

The team of 1999 might be Manchester United's standard-bearers in terms of their unique feat of winning a treble. However, in the eyes of many, the three-peat winning side of 2007-2009 was more exciting and complete. With a fearsome forward line of Wayne Rooney, Carlos Tevez and Cristiano Ronaldo, United tore down opposition defences to shreds time and again.

Ronaldo ended as the club's highest goalscorer at the end of that season with 18 goals in the league and 26 in all competitions before leaving for Real Madrid in a world-record deal. The Red Devils also added the League Cup to their trophy cabinet, although they narrowly fell short in their quest to retain the Champions League.

#8 Arsenal - 2003-04 (90 points)

This season saw Arsenal cement their legacy by becoming the first and to date only side to finish a Premier League campaign undefeated. This was a feat that was last achieved over a century ago.

Led by the tactically savvy Arsene Wenger on the bench and the unplayable Thierry Henry on the field, Arsenal were undoubtedly the premier side in the land. With a supporting cast including other great players like Robert Pires, Kanu Nwankwo, Kolo Toure, and Freddie Ljungberg, the Gunners ended the Premier League season as champions and remained undefeated.

Their season record read 26 wins and 12 draws from 38 games which saw them garner 90 points. The Gunners' French superstar Thierry Henry scored 30 of their 73 goals to win the Golden Boot and PFA Player of the Year.