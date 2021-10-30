Ranking the top 10 Ballon d'Or 2021 favourites based on betting odds

The Ballon d'Or, awarded by France Football, is one of the most prestigious individual accolades a footballer can win.

First started in 1956, the Ballon d'Or award has been won by some of the finest players to have graced the game. Some notable examples are Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Michel Platini and Marco van Basten, to name a few.

For the 2021 edition of the award, several world-class players comprise the 30-man shortlist. Meanwhile, Draft Kings has released the odds for this year's Ballon d'Or nominees.

Goal @goal The 30 nominees for the 2021 Men's Ballon d'Or 🤩



🇦🇷 Martinez, Messi

🇵🇹 Dias, Fernandes, Ronaldo

🇧🇪 De Bruyne, Lukaku

🇮🇹 Barella, Bonucci, Chiellini, Donnarumma, Jorginho

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Foden, Kane, Mount, Sterling

🇪🇸 Azpilicueta, Moreno, Pedri



On that note, here's a look at the ten players with the best odds to win this year's Ballon d'Or award on 29th November, 2021.

Odds for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award as per Draft Kings

#10 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur/England): +4000

Harry Kane has had a stellar year for club and country.

Harry Kane has had a stellar year for club and country in 2021. The Englishman starred especially well in the first half of the year.

Although he has no trophies to show for his efforts, Kane topped the Premier League goals (23) and assists charts (14) even as Tottenham Hotspur finished seventh. After winning his third Premier League Golden Boot, the 28-year-old sizzled for England at Euro 2020 this summer.

B/R Football @brfootball Harry Kane wins his third Golden Boot with 23 goals.



He also had the most assists with 14.



Numbers. 👏 Harry Kane wins his third Golden Boot with 23 goals.He also had the most assists with 14.Numbers. 👏 https://t.co/D4p3qnvl0f

Kane scored four times in seven games, including the winner against Denmark in the semis, to take The Three Lions to the final. Unfortunately, Kane and co fell to Italy in a penalty shootout.

This season, Kane has scored seven times across competitions, but only once in the league. Although he has won a few personal accolades this year, the lack of a trophy is unlikely to land Kane the 2021 Ballon d'Or award.

Note: Neymar and Romelu Lukaku also have +4000 odds to win this year's Ballon d'Or award.

#9 Kylian Mbappe (PSG/France): +3500

Kylian Mbappe has had a stellar year.

Kylian Mbappe is widely regarded as one of the best young players in the game at the moment.

Still only 22, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner produced one of the best seasons of his fledgeling club career. Mbappe amassed 42 goals in all competitions, but PSG were pipped to the Ligue 1 title by Lille. Meanwhile, in the UEFA Champions League, they were ousted by Manchester City in the semis. Mbappe only had the French Cup to show for his efforts.

Sky Sports @SkySports Kylian Mbappe, who scored 42 goals in all competitions for PSG this season, has a contract until June 2022 but has been linked with a move to Real Madrid... Kylian Mbappe, who scored 42 goals in all competitions for PSG this season, has a contract until June 2022 but has been linked with a move to Real Madrid...

The Frenchman drew a rare blank at Euro 2020 as France exited in the Round of 16 after Mbappe missed his spot-kick in the shootout against Switzerland. However, he was back to his best in the Nations League, scoring in the semi-final and final to win his second title in national team colors.

He has had a rather quiet start to his 2021-22 campaign, scoring 'only' six goals in 14 games across competitions. Considering his exploits with club and country, it seems unlikely Mbappe will win the 2021 Ballon d'Or winner. But he is definitely touted as a future winner of the prestigious award.

#8 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City/Belgium): +2500

Kevin De Bruyne was colossal for club and country during the year.

Kevin De Bruyne is one of the best active players not to have won the Ballon d'Or award yet.

Manchester City's midfield metronome had another memorable year. An injury-plagued campaign meant he didn't post the kind of stellar numbers he has done in his last few campaigns. Nevertheless, De Bruyne's nine goals and 16 assists across competitions helped City win their Premier League title in four years. The Cityzens also reached their first Champions League final.

During the season, he became the quickest player to record 50 Premier League assists.

Squawka Football @Squawka Kevin De Bruyne reached 50 Premier League assists quicker than any other player in the competition's history.



In 2019/20, he became the first player on record to create 100+ chances from open play in a single PL season.



Happy 30th birthday to a world-class playmaker. Kevin De Bruyne reached 50 Premier League assists quicker than any other player in the competition's history.In 2019/20, he became the first player on record to create 100+ chances from open play in a single PL season.Happy 30th birthday to a world-class playmaker. https://t.co/ibwGOwHsmb

For Belgium, De Bruyne scored once in four games and provided two assists as the Red Devils lost to eventual champions Italy in the final. In the Nations League finals, he bagged three assists as Belgium lost to Italy in the third-place playoff.

Considering his exploits this year, De Bruyne should finish high in the 2021 Ballon d'Or rankings; but a podium finish is unlikely.

#7 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Manchester United/Portugal): +2500

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a stellar year for club and country.

Cristiano Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, has had another stellar year for club and country. However, the absence of any major title could jeopardize his chances of winning a sixth to move level with Lionel Messi (more on him later).

He scored 29 goals to win his first Capocannonieri award, but Juventus failed to defend their Serie A title. Ronaldo did win the Coppa Italia earlier this year, though.

For Portugal, Ronaldo scored five times at Euro 2020 to win the Golden Boot award even as the holders crashed out in the Round of 16. Weeks later, he scored a brace in a FIFA World Cup qualifier to become the most prolific scorer in men's international football.

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK



His double takes his tally to 111 goals for Portugal, breaking Ali Daei’s record of 109 for Iran.



theathletic.com/news/cristiano… NEWS | Cristiano Ronaldo has become the world record holder for the most international goals with two headers against the Republic of Ireland. #PORIRL His double takes his tally to 111 goals for Portugal, breaking Ali Daei’s record of 109 for Iran. NEWS | Cristiano Ronaldo has become the world record holder for the most international goals with two headers against the Republic of Ireland. #PORIRLHis double takes his tally to 111 goals for Portugal, breaking Ali Daei’s record of 109 for Iran.theathletic.com/news/cristiano…

Ronaldo returned to Manchester United this summer, where he won his first Ballon d'Or award more than a decade ago. He has hit the ground running, scoring six times across competitions, but United are in the midst of a poor run of results.

As he didn't win any major titles this year, Ronaldo is unlikely to win his sixth Ballon d'Or award in 2021.

