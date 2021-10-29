Ranking the top 5 attackers in the Premier League so far

The Premier League is home to some of the world's best attackers.

While attackers are of many types, their efficiency is often determined by their ability to contribute to goals. Many of the top English clubs have some of the world's best attackers in their ranks.

We've already seen several top players in action this season. While some of the usual suspects are there, we have seen some unexpected performers so far as well.

Let's take a look at the top five attackers in the Premier League this season.

#5. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is arguably one of the top five strikers in England.

The Arsenal man had a relatively quiet season last time out, but seems to have bounced back ever since the start of the season. Aubameyang appears to have altered his playing style to suit Mikel Arteta's system and has been reaping the rewards for it.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 7 - Only Mo Salah (12) has scored more goals in all competitions for Premier League clubs this season than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (7). Rebound. #ARSAVL 7 - Only Mo Salah (12) has scored more goals in all competitions for Premier League clubs this season than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (7). Rebound. #ARSAVL https://t.co/Nt3XttP9qp

The 32-year-old is well known for his blistering pace through the lines and his precise finishing. He won the Premier League Golden Boot in 2018-19 in his first full season in the Premier League, establishing his place among England's elite.

Aubameyang was on the receiving end of a lot of criticism after his outings last season. Many labeled the striker as 'finished' and 'ready for another chapter', but the Arsenal captain has since silenced his critics.

Sam Dean @SamJDean Still a small sample size but Aubameyang's seven goals in nine matches this season means this is (so far) his best goals-per-game campaign in an Arsenal shirt. He's also creating more Premier League chances per game (1.18) than at any other point in his Arsenal career 📈 Still a small sample size but Aubameyang's seven goals in nine matches this season means this is (so far) his best goals-per-game campaign in an Arsenal shirt. He's also creating more Premier League chances per game (1.18) than at any other point in his Arsenal career 📈

Aubameyang already has seven goals from nine appearances in all competitions this season. He still has a long way to go before he can achieve his numbers from before, but his progression is certainly indicative of that.

#4. Gabriel Jesus - Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus has become Manchester City's attacking lynchpin ever since the departure of Sergio Aguero this summer.

The Brazilian came into the role with fairly large shoes to fill and has been up to the task so far. Jesus is now a regular in Pep Guardiola's system despite his constant rotation policy and has thrived in the role this season.

🇪🇬 Mo Salah 11 G+A

🇯🇲 Michail Antonio 8 G+A

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jamie Vardy 8 G+A

🇧🇷 Gabriel Jesus 7 G+A



Looking at the top of his game this season. 👏 Gabriel Jesus has been directly involved in 7 #PremierLeague goals this season, only 3 players have been involved in more:🇪🇬 Mo Salah 11 G+A🇯🇲 Michail Antonio 8 G+A🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jamie Vardy 8 G+A🇧🇷 Gabriel Jesus 7 G+ALooking at the top of his game this season. 👏 Gabriel Jesus has been directly involved in 7 #PremierLeague goals this season, only 3 players have been involved in more:🇪🇬 Mo Salah 11 G+A 🇯🇲 Michail Antonio 8 G+A 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jamie Vardy 8 G+A 🇧🇷 Gabriel Jesus 7 G+ALooking at the top of his game this season. 👏 https://t.co/qbj4NrTmcZ

Jesus has tended to operate on the wings for Manchester City this season. He has built quite a formidable attacking partnership with the likes of Phil Foden and Jack Grealish.

The 24-year-old was formerly seen as an understudy for Kun Aguero, but has held his own so far this season. He already has three goals and five assists to his name this season in all competitions.

Premier League @premierleague 🔹 Man City’s Gabriel Jesus has assisted 5️⃣ Premier League goals this season



Only Paul Pogba providing more in the competition (7) 🔹 Man City’s Gabriel Jesus has assisted 5️⃣ Premier League goals this seasonOnly Paul Pogba providing more in the competition (7) https://t.co/Ad4aHGJbQC

Pep Guardiola will be banking on Gabriel Jesus to perform as City look to retain their Premier League crown.

