Rare respite as troubled Juventus pip Lazio to Coppa Italia semifinals

Juventus fans haven’t had much to celebrate in recent months following their team’s shortfalls both on and off the pitch.

The Bianconeri were ducked 15 points by the Italian football federation last week as a penalty for false accounting and financial violations involving player salaries and inflated transfers.

The club haven't been performing any better on the field too, going winless in their last three Serie A games, including a humiliating 5-1 defeat against leaders Napoli. However, Juventus gave their fans something to smile about, beating Lazio 1-0 to reach the Coppa Italia semifinals on Thursday (February 2).

Massimiliano Allgeri’s side had to suffer for large spells, but they held firm as Gleison Bremer’s first-half strike proved to be the difference.

Juventus inch closer to a trophy

Juventus went trophyless last season after enduring one of their worst campaigns in the last decade. However, despite their poor form this season, they have a very good chance of winning silverware.

Of course, the Bianconeri will first have to overcome Inter Milan in the semifinals in April, but a lot can happen between now and when that game takes place.

Allegri’s side’s chances of winning Serie A are all but over after their points deduction. That has seen the club drop to 13th position and 30 points behind leaders Napoli with 18 games to go.

The UEFA Europa League is the only other competition Juventus are in contention for, but the competition there is tighter. That leaves the Coppa Italia as the most realistic trophy Juventus can win this season, and by reaching the last four, they have given themselves a good chance of doing so.

Rare respite for Bianconeri

It has been a difficult season overall for Juventus, but the last week has been more challenging. First, it was the news of the club’s point deduction and then Paul Pogba suffered a setback in his recovery.

The French midfielder was expected to make his much-awaited injury return against Lazio, but his spell on the sidelines is now set to be prolonged further.

The aforementioned events have deflated the mood around Juventus, but reaching the Coppa Italia semifinals comes as a rare piece of respite for the club and their fans.

Allegri has had a tough job lifting the mood of his players, but their latest win could be exactly what the team needs to kick on. The Juventus manager told SportMedia (via Football Italia) before the Lazio game:

“Right now, we see all negative because of results and external factors, but football gives a chance to react. From tomorrow we’ll think about the league. It’s a new experience for everyone, but it must be lived in the best possible way, trying to give our best. We must show commitment; we owe it to the club, fans and ourselves.”

Juventus are far from a stable team, but it helps that they’ve returned to winning ways. The Coppa Italia could turn out to be the competition that saves their season.

