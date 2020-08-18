RB Leipzig v Paris Saint-Germain: 5 key battles | UEFA Champions League

RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain are set to lock horns in what could be one of the most exciting UEFA Champions League semifinal ties in recent years. Both sides have bright young managers at the helm and believe in a brand of eye-catching attacking football, as they look to pip one another for a place in the final.

Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel are well acquainted with each other, with the former working under the PSG manager at Mainz over a decade ago. A lot has changed for the pair in recent years, with Tuchel taking over the reins at the Parisian club and Nagelsmann becoming the youngest manager in Champions League history to make it through to the semifinals.

In the buildup to the game, Tuchel revealed that he finds it rather unbelievable that he is set to face off against Nagelsmann in a semifinal.

“I could not imagine that 12 years after coaching him [Nagelsmann] I would be going up against him in the semi-final. We did not have enough staff and as he was injured we asked him to do some scouting"

Both teams left it to secure victory in the quarterfinal stage, as two substitutes produced match-winning moments for their respective sides. While Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting decided the game for PSG with the odd goal in three, Tyler Adams' late heroics via a deflection saw Leipzig advance through to the semifinals.

As the first UEFA Champions League clash between Leipzig and PSG draws ever so close, here are five key battles that could decide the tie at the Estádio da Luz.

#5 Marcel Sabitzer v Idrissa Gueye

RB Leipzig v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final

Marcel Sabitzer was a live-wire for Leipzig in their historic victory against Atletico Madrid and is a key player in midfield for Nagelsmann. The Austrian star's industry from the centre of the park could cause problems for the PSG midfield, with the Parisians set to be without Marco Verratti once again.

Advertisement

Idrissa Gueye started alongside Marquinhos and Ander Herrera, as Tuchel added another man in midfield to make up for the loss of the Italian. The Senegalese midfielder has been a key player for the Parisian outfit this season and produced a fantastic performance once again, as he broke up play and initiated attacks with incredible efficiency.

However, with the likes of Sabitzer, Dani Olmo and Christopher Nkunku playing in between the lines for Leipzig, the former Everton midfielder could have his work cut out for him.

Sabitzer and Olmo combined to devastating effect for the first goal against Atleti, as the former's cross was headed into the back of the net by the 22-year-old to break the deadlock.

Gueye will have to use all his experience to keep Sabitzer out of the game if PSG are to gain control of the game in midfield.

#4 Angelino v Thilo Kehrer

RB Leipzig v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final

Angelino produced another impressive performance for Leipzig, as his stock continues to grow with each passing game. The Manchester City loanee is usually deployed as a left wing-back, a role that happens to suit his skill set perfectly. While Angelino tends to get caught out defensively at times, his electric pace and crossing ability makes him a threat in the final third for Leipzig.

The 23-year-old comes up against Thilo Kehrer, who was once again one of PSG's below-par players against Atalanta. Kehrer's positioning was suspect on the night and he offered nothing going forward, as Tuchel's side relied on Neymar's brilliance to bail them out in attack.

Angelino, on the other hand, capped off a fine performance with a match-winning assist. Having made his way in behind Kieran Tripper, the Spaniard delivered a fantastic cross for Adams' goal, as the American's drilled shot from the edge of the penalty area found its way into the back of the net via a deflection.

Kehrer is set to come up against the diminutive Spaniard and will have to be on his toes to keep the exciting full-back at bay.

Also Read: 10 amazing facts from RB Leipzig's historic victory against Atletico Madrid