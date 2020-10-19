RB Leipzig vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of the UEFA Champions League kicks off this week as RB Leipzig take on reigning Turkish champions Istanbul Basaksehir at the Red Bull Arena in Germany. RB Leipzig have made an excellent start to their season and hold the upper hand in this game.

Istanbul Basaksehir have struggled since their successful league campaign last season and currently find themselves languishing in a lowly 19th place in the Turkish Super Lig table. The Turkish outfit has won only one match this season and will need a miracle to win its UEFA Champions League game this week.

RB Leipzig are on the other side of the spectrum and are currently unbeaten in the Bundesliga. The German side has scored 10 goals in their four league games so far and will want to start their European campaign on a positive note.

ℹ️ Squad news:@lukaskl96 will miss tomorrow with a knee problem, which still needs to be diagnosed.



Marcel #Sabitzer and Konrad #Laimer are also both not fit yet.



🔴⚪ #DieRotenBullen #RBLIBFK pic.twitter.com/jWKCuafNtw — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) October 19, 2020

RB Leipzig vs Istanbul Basaksehir Head-to-Head

RB Leipzig have never played against Istanbul Basaksehir in an official fixture and will have to adapt to an unfamiliar set of players on Tuesday. The German outfit is more than capable of stepping up to the challenge and should be able to put in a convincing performance.

Istanbul Basaksehir have endured a dismal season so far and are in desperate need of a victory at the moment. The Turkish side will face a stern challenge against RB Leipzig and cannot afford to slip up in this game.

RB Leipzig form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Istanbul Basaksehir form guide: W-D-L-L-L

Advertisement

Also Read: Manchester City vs FC Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

RB Leipzig vs Istanbul Basaksehir Team News

Marcel Sabitzer will not play a part in this game

RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig have a considerably long list of injuries to account for and will have to do without Lukas Klostermann, Marcel Sabitzer, Konrad Laimer, and Fabrice Hartmann going into this game. Julian Nagelsmann has a strong squad and is likely to name an attacking line-up in this game.

Injured: Lukas Klostermann, Marcel Sabitzer, Konrad Laimer, Fabrice Hartmann

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nacer Chadli is currently injured. Image Source: Transfermarkt

Istanbul Basaksehir

Istanbul Basaksehir have their fair share of issues as far as injuries are concerned and will need to dig deep into their squad to name a competitive side against RB Leipzig. Star signing Nacer Chadli is injured and has been ruled out of this game.

Advertisement

Injured: Nacer Chadli, Muhammed Sengezer, Okechukwu Azubuike, Hasan Ali Kaldirim

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig vs Istanbul Basaksehir Predicted XI

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Peter Gulcasi; Marcel Halstenberg, Dayot Upamecano, Willi Orban; Angelino, Tyler Adams, Kevin Kampl, Nordi Mukiele; Emil Forsberg, Dani Olmo; Yussuf Poulsen

🗣️ Péter #Gulácsi:



"Our opponents also have a good amount of international experience, but the focus is on ourselves and playing our game. We want to show Europe that we're even better than we were last season."



🔴⚪ #DieRotenBullen #RBLIBFK pic.twitter.com/QyOZm7JIrS — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) October 19, 2020

Istanbul Basaksehir Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Mert Gunok; Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo, Alexandru Epureanu, Martin Skrtel, Junior Caicara; Mehmet Topal; Deniz Turuc, Irfan Kahveci, Rafael, Edin Visca; Demba Ba

RB Leipzig vs Istanbul Basaksehir Prediction

RB Leipzig have an excellent squad and have a distinct upper hand going into this game. With Timo Werner leaving for the Premier League, the likes of Dani Olmo and Yussuf Poulsen have stepped up for Julian Nagelsmann's side and are likely to lead the line for RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

Istanbul Basaksehir have been plagued by a series of defensive issues this season and will have to be on guard against RB Leipzig's potent forward line. The German side had an excellent Champions League campaign last season and is the favourite to win this fixture.

Advertisement

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-0 Istannbul Basaksehir

Also Read: Barcelona vs Ferencvaros prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21