Re-living Cristiano Ronaldo's nine international hat-tricks

Bhargav Hazarika
ANALYST
Feature
15 Nov 2019, 22:17 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo just keeps breaking records. The Portugal captain's back-to-back hat-tricks against Lithuania in the ongoing Euro 2020 qualifiers took his team to the cusp of qualification for the quadrennial tournament.

In scoring his fourth hat-trick of the season for club and country (3 for Portugal, 1 for Juventus), Ronaldo took his career hat-trick tally to 55, which is 3 clear of the next best haul by an active player (Lionel Messi).

Ronaldo's 9th hat-trick in national team colours also takes him 3 clear of his nearest challenger Messi who has done so 6 times for Argentina. The three-goal haul took Ronaldo's goal tally for Portugal to 98, which is the most by any player for any country, behind only Iran's Ali Daei (109).

Let us have a look at all the occasions when Ronaldo scored 3 (or more) goals in a game for Portugal.

#9 Portugal 6-0 Lithuania in Algarve, Euro 2020 Qualifier


Ronaldo exults after scoring against Lithuania
Ronaldo exults after scoring against Lithuania

After a 0-2 loss at section winners Ukraine in their previous game, Portugal needed to win both their remaining games to stay in the hunt for a place at Euro 2020. Cristiano Ronaldo duly led from the front as Portugal took Lithuania to the sword on matchday-9.

The Portugal captain opened the scoring from the spot after seven minutes had elapsed in Algarve and soon added a second midway through the first half as the European champions went into halftime with a two-goal advantage.

Following goals from Pizzi, Goncalo Pacienca, and Bernardo Silva which put the result beyond doubt, Ronaldo applied the coup de grace, completing his hat-trick in the second half as Portugal cruised to a 6-0 win on the night.

It marked the fifth consecutive game Ronaldo scored for Portugal as the Juventus striker completed back-to-back hat-tricks against Lithuania, in the process scoring multiple hat-tricks against a third different opposition.


Lithuania has felt the brunt of Ronaldo's craft.
Lithuania has felt the brunt of Ronaldo's craft.
