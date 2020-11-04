Real Madrid back on track in UEFA Champions League after victory against Inter Milan

Among Tuesday's UEFA Champions League games, the one that had the most attention worldwide was Real Madrid’s epic clash with Inter Milan. The fixture was undoubtedly the biggest game on Matchday 3 of the premier European competition, and it's safe to say that it lived up to expectations.

Real Madrid recorded a narrow 3-2 win against Inter Milan at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium on Tuesday night. Los Blancos went into the game in desperate need of a victory, having failed to win each of their first two Group B games.

They had lost 3-2 at home to Shakhtar Donetsk in their opening group game before following it up with a draw against Borussia Monchengladbach.

However, Zinedine Zidane’s side overcame the pressure to gain their first three points in Europe this season.

Goals from Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos and Rodrygo Goes were enough to down Inter Milan, who put up a spirited performance at the Spanish capital and twice fought to level the score before Real Madrid eventually got the winner.

Real Madrid move to second place in Group B

The win immediately restored Los Blancos’ hopes of progressing from the group stages. The club’s chances were bleak after Matchday 2 as they earned only a point from two games and occupied the bottom of the group table.

The victory over Inter Milan has now lifted Real Madrid to second place in the group table as they hold a better goal difference than Shakhtar Donetsk, who surprisingly lost 6-0 at home to Borussia Monchengladbach in the other Group B game on Tuesday.

With the group now wide open, any of the four teams can still qualify for the knockout stage. The difference between first-placed Borussia Monchengladbach and bottom-placed Inter Milan is just three points.

Back-to-back wins for Real Madrid

For Real Madrid, their latest win is a welcome change. The club has struggled for consistency this season, and this is the first time since the opening weekend of the campaign that they’ve recorded back-to-back wins.

🇧🇷 Rodrygo the hero as Real Madrid beat Inter ⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/kZnilul9mN — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 3, 2020

Zinedine Zidane said before Tuesday’s game against Inter, as quoted by Goal:

"I know there is talk about us needing to change things in the squad, but what I see inside is that everyone wants to win and compete, and that is very good for the coach, who is me at the moment. I enjoy all of my players and we are going to try with everyone to achieve the objectives."

There is still a lot of work to be done, especially with most of Real Madrid’s players currently underperforming. However, the win against Inter Milan certainly brings the club back on track in the UEFA Champions League.