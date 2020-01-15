Real Madrid eyeing Timo Werner, Edinson Cavani in Atletico Madrid's radar and more: Football Transfer Roundup, 15th January 2020

Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen may not switch to Inter Milan this January

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily digest on the most trending transfer stories from around the footballing landscape!

Once again, we have a few deals hanging in the balance, plenty of them stalling and a handful of speculation turning into confirmed signatures, with Barcelona's appointment of Quique Setien robbing the headlines.

Without further delay then, let's delve into the top transfer rumours and stories from the last 24 hours or so.

Christian Eriksen set for Spurs stay

Middlesbrough FC v Tottenham Hotspur - FA Cup Third Round

After a series of twists, turns and contract rebel Christian Eriksen's move to Inter Milan seemed inevitable a few days ago, before reaching its most advanced stage.

However, the Independent claim that the player may well remain at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until the end of the season, as talks with Inter seem to be parleying.

The North Londoners have billed Inter's offer of £8-10m as 'derisory'. Their valuation, reportedly worth £25m, has caught PSG's eye, but Eriksen and co. fear the lack of game time at the French capital.

Barcelona appoint Quique Setien as head coach

FC Barcelona Unveil New Coach Quique Setien

FC Barcelona, upon parting ways with under-fire manager Ernesto Valverde, took minimal time to announce his replacement in former Real Betis and Las Palmas manager Quique Setien.

Tensions within the club rose to its brim following Blaugrana's 3-2 defeat in the Cup at the hands of Atletico Madrid, after which Valverde faced the sack.

Setien, 61, also took charge of his first training session. Buzzing with excitement, he expressed, “I want to thank this institution for giving me the chance. Not even in my wildest dreams could I have imagined this. I have to thank the club. I’m excited about this challenge and this project."

The club, however, has inserted a break clause in his contract as per ESPN reports. The Catalan side hold the authority of dismissing him at the end of each season, thereby hinting the fact that they could look for a long-term managerial solution over the summer.

Chelsea pull the plug on Nathan Ake pursuit

AFC Bournemouth v Watford FC - Premier League

If reports from Sky Sports are to be believed, Chelsea will not exercise their £40m buy-back option for Nathan Ake.

The Blues, who have been linked to several dozens of players this winter, have failed to add anyone to their first-team. Ake emerged as a potential upgrade in an otherwise erratic defensive group, but it seems like the club are focusing on other departments of the football pitch.

Liverpool reject Roma's offer for Xherdan Shaqiri

Xherdan Shaqiri is set to remain at Anfield despite reasonable interest from AS Roma

Following Nicolo Zaniolo's ACL rupture that is set to keep him out for the foreseeable future, AS Roma inquired about a possible loan move for Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri, according to reports from reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

However, the Reds took no time to straightaway refuse the offer, as Jurgen Klopp considers the Swiss international key to his plans.

Atletico Madrid want Edinson Cavani

Sydney FC v Paris Saint Germain - Pre-game Training

Sky Sports report that Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin has flown to Paris to secure the services of Edinson Cavani. The 32-year-old still has a lot of gas left in his tank, but Mauro Icardi's spectacular returns have confined him to the bench of late. He could be utilised to maximum effect in a physical, compact 4-4-2 deployed by Diego Simeone.

Should the transfer not proceed, Atleti might turn their attention to Gunners striker Alexandre Lacazette.

Watford secure the signing of Ignacio Pussetto

Watford, one of the most in-form teams in the English top-flight, might have just bettered their winter season with the signing of Ignacio Pussetto from Udinese on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

The reported fee is supposedly worth £7 million. Pussetto, who has been used sparingly this season, netted his only goal of the term in the 3-1 loss to Juventus. Negotiations were made easy in this transaction, since the Italian club's owner Giampaolo Pozzo happens to be the father of Watford owner Gino.

We're pleased to announce the permanent signing of Argentinian winger Ignacio Pussetto from @Udinese_1896 on a four-and-a-half-year deal.



More info ⤵️https://t.co/usRRxZd0EL — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) January 14, 2020

Real Madrid join the race for Timo Werner

Timo Werner is being chased by Chelsea, Manchester United, and now Real Madrid

Due to the growing concerns over Luka Jovic's form at the Santiago Bernabeu and Karim Benzema's age, Los Blancos have entered the race for RB Leipzig talisman Timo Werner, according to reports from Sky in Germany.

The 23-year-old, who is hailed as one of the most exciting young strikers in world football, is also the subject of interest of various clubs such as Chelsea and Manchester United. He is available for £52 million owing to a release clause in his current contract.

