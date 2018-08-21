Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Real Madrid’s incredible starting XI featuring only Under-23 players

Naveen Ravi Joseph
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
2.27K   //    21 Aug 2018, 20:53 IST

Marco Asensio (L) and Dani Ceballos (R) are the future of Real Madrid
Marco Asensio (L) and Dani Ceballos (R) are the future of Real Madrid and Spain

Six of the eleven players who started the 2018 UEFA Champions League final for Real Madrid are aged 30 and above. One of those players, Cristiano Ronaldo, has left the club in the summer but the remaining five still remain an integral part of the first team.

It is clear as daylight that Real Madrid will have to replace many of those players over the years and they’ve already laid the foundation for the future.

Also read: Top 5 U-21 players to watch out for in the LaLiga this season

The likes of Sergio Ramos and Marcelo started at Real Madrid when they were teenagers and they have shown that if a player has the necessary quality and attitude then there is a pathway into the first team.

The Los Blancos have some fantastic teenagers contracted to the club already and they have the potential to be world beaters in the future. In fact, Real Madrid has enough players on their books to name a starting XI featuring only players aged 23 and below. 

The team formation used will be 4-3-3

Goalkeeper - Andriy Lunin

Lunin has already played for Ukraine at the senior level
Lunin has already played for Ukraine at the senior level

The 19-year-old Ukrainian shot-stopper joined Real Madrid from Zorya Luhansk this summer although there was interest in the player from other top European clubs.

Lunin made his debut for Dnipro aged 17 as the club had to sell their stars due to a severe financial crisis.

Due to the same financial crisis, Dnipro faced a deduction of 24 points in 2016/17 and was thus facing impending relegation.

During this adverse situation, Lunin announced himself to the world by keeping 10 clean sheets in 25 games while conceding just 23 goals.

The following season, Lunin signed for Zorya Luhansk and uprooted their first choice goalkeeper.

He also made his debut for Ukraine in 2017 and is expected to be their first choice goalkeepers for many years to come.

Honourable mention - Luca Zidane

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Spain Football Sergio Ramos Marco Asensio Julen Lopetegui
Naveen Ravi Joseph
FEATURED WRITER
Human with usual problems and unusual passion for sports.
