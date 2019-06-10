×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid Transfer News: French super striker may well move to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the transfer window

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
488   //    10 Jun 2019, 20:52 IST

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final
France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final

What's the story?

If French forward Antoine Griezmann joins Paris Saint-Germain, his compatriot Kylian Mbappe may be on his way to Santiago Bernabeu.

In case you didn't know...

Griezmann expressed his desire to leave Wanda Metropolitano towards the end of the season with Barcelona rumoured to be the French striker's new home.

But recent reports stated that the Blaugrana players were against the idea of signing the World Cup winner with many senior players in the camp unhappy with the way Griezmann delayed his decision to stay at the Wanda Metropolitano last year.

The heart of the matter

According to Spanish daily Diario AS, Kylian Mbappe could make his dream move to the Real Madrid if his fellow international team-mate decides to join Paris Saint-Germain.

The arrival of the 28-year old could see PSG packed in the attacking department with Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Mbappe all possible candidates to start, along with the French World Cup winner.

Moreover, the report suggests that the Mbappe's relationship with Neymar has deteriorated in recent times owing to the Brazilian's antics and preferential treatment received.

The 20-year old striker has been never shy to express his admiration for Real Madrid with his former coach Unai Emery confirming in an interview last month that the French international wanted to join Los Blancos in 2018. Emery commented,

"Among everybody we convinced him about the project in France and made him stay - we had to set money over the table,"

The now Arsenal manager Emery further added that,

Advertisement
"He wanted Madrid eyes closed."

Griezmann could play a role if Mbappe does join Los Blancos. Mbappe had raised a few eyebrows earlier in the summer after casting doubts over his future with French giants.

"Maybe it's the time to take on more responsibilities"
"Maybe at PSG, of course, or maybe elsewhere with a new project."

What's next?

Antoine Griezmann is expected to make his decision in the coming weeks while PSG will face Inter Milan and Espanyol later in July.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Antoine Griezmann Kylian Mbappe Football Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News PSG Transfer News
Advertisement
European giants willing to spend €175 million on Manchester United target, Real Madrid eying move for Monchi, and more Real Madrid transfer news: 9 March, 2019
RELATED STORY
PSG willing to sell Neymar or Mbappe to Real Madrid but on one condition, Bale closer than ever to leaving Madrid and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 3, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Superstar wants €40 million-a-year wages to join Madrid, Salah might reject Real Madrid and more - March 26, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Kylian Mbappe wants to play under Zinedine Zidane
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: 3 European giants want Gareth Bale, Madrid to offer €280 million for their biggest target and more – March 25, 2019
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Kylian Mbappe should join Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: PSG set to make €210m bid for three Los Blancos stars
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Star winger wants to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu next season
RELATED STORY
'I wouldn't spend half a Bernabeu on Mbappe', says former Real Madrid president
RELATED STORY
Summer transfer window 2019/20: Why it will be one of the best in the history of the game
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us