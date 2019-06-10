Real Madrid Transfer News: French super striker may well move to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the transfer window

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final

What's the story?

If French forward Antoine Griezmann joins Paris Saint-Germain, his compatriot Kylian Mbappe may be on his way to Santiago Bernabeu.

In case you didn't know...

Griezmann expressed his desire to leave Wanda Metropolitano towards the end of the season with Barcelona rumoured to be the French striker's new home.

But recent reports stated that the Blaugrana players were against the idea of signing the World Cup winner with many senior players in the camp unhappy with the way Griezmann delayed his decision to stay at the Wanda Metropolitano last year.

The heart of the matter

According to Spanish daily Diario AS, Kylian Mbappe could make his dream move to the Real Madrid if his fellow international team-mate decides to join Paris Saint-Germain.

The arrival of the 28-year old could see PSG packed in the attacking department with Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Mbappe all possible candidates to start, along with the French World Cup winner.

Moreover, the report suggests that the Mbappe's relationship with Neymar has deteriorated in recent times owing to the Brazilian's antics and preferential treatment received.

The 20-year old striker has been never shy to express his admiration for Real Madrid with his former coach Unai Emery confirming in an interview last month that the French international wanted to join Los Blancos in 2018. Emery commented,

"Among everybody we convinced him about the project in France and made him stay - we had to set money over the table,"

The now Arsenal manager Emery further added that,

"He wanted Madrid eyes closed."

Griezmann could play a role if Mbappe does join Los Blancos. Mbappe had raised a few eyebrows earlier in the summer after casting doubts over his future with French giants.

"Maybe it's the time to take on more responsibilities"

"Maybe at PSG, of course, or maybe elsewhere with a new project."

Griezmann could pave way for Mbappé Real Madrid movehttps://t.co/k0bLW0Rmrl — AS English (@English_AS) June 10, 2019

What's next?

Antoine Griezmann is expected to make his decision in the coming weeks while PSG will face Inter Milan and Espanyol later in July.