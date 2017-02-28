Real Madrid Transfer Roundup: Barcelona propose stunning swap deal for Isco, Bonucci a target for Zidane and more

A massive swap deal between Barcelona and Real Madrid could be on the cards.

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Rumours 28 Feb 2017, 15:39 IST

Isco and Rakitic are reportedly unhappy at their clubs

Barcelona to offer Rakitic for Isco

Barcelona are planning a sensational swap deal with Real Madrid to complete Isco’s signing later this summer. According to reports from Don Balon, Barcelona are willing to offer Ivan Rakitic to their fierce rivals following intense speculation surrounding the Croatian’s future at Camp Nou.

There have been rumours for a number of weeks now that both Isco and Rakitic want to quit their clubs and seek a move elsewhere to kick-start their career. While Isco has failed to get regular playing time at Madrid, Rakitic is fed up of playing under the shadow of Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets.

Having started only 14 times this season, Rakitic is open to the idea of joining Real Madrid while the Catalan club believes that Isco indeed wants a move to Camp Nou.

Real Madrid enter the race for Bonucci

Bonucci could be on his way out of Juventus in the summer

Real Madrid have reportedly entered negotiations to sign Italian central defender Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus next season. According to reports from Don Balon, manager Zinedine Zidane has zeroed in on Bonucci to be Sergio Ramos' defensive partner for next season as Pepe is all set to leave the Bernabeu this summer.

Calciomercato have also picked up on the story and claim that Bonucci is on the edge at Juventus following a reported bust-up with manager Massimiliano Allegri. The 29-year-old, however, is also linked with a move to Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City.

Real Madrid will need to speed up the negotiations as Juventus are set to demand in excess of £60million for the Italian international.

Rabiot considering Madrid’s offer

Rabiot has been in excellent form this season

PSG star midfielder Adrien Rabiot is in no rush to sign his new PSG deal after claiming that an offer from Real Madrid could be an interesting proposition. Rabiot has flourished under the new manager Unai Emery and has found a place in the starting XI ahead of the likes of Javier Pastore and Thiago Motta.

However, the 21-year-old is constantly linked with a move away from Parc des Princes with Real Madrid and Arsenal being the front runners for his signature. Rabiot’s current contract runs until 2019 but he is taking his time in deciding his future.

Speaking with Europe 1, Rabiot said: "I am under contract until 2019 and I do not think I am in a rush. Honestly, I am not thinking about that, if there are offers from big clubs, that obviously demands that they are considered.

"Clubs like Real Madrid, they are truly great clubs but, truly, the most important thing is the present and I am concentrating on what I am doing right now, that is the best thing to do."

Aguero wants Madrid move and will cost £60m

Aguero is no longer the first-choice striker at Manchester City

Sergio Aguero is eying up a summer move to Real Madrid, according to reports from Daily Mirror. The report claims that Aguero has completely fallen out of favour with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after Gabriel Jesus’ superb start to life at the Etihad stadium.

It is only due to an unfortunate injury to Gabriel Jesus, which has seen Aguero regain his place in the starting XI for Manchester City. The Argentine striker is well aware of the fact and has made his mind up about quitting The Etihad next season.

Real Madrid are eying a move for a world-class striker with Karim Benzema and Alvaro Morata both rumoured to quit Santiago Bernabeu later this summer. The likes of Paulo Dybala and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are also on the Real Madrid radar, but according to the Daily Mirror, Zinedine Zidane wants Aguero as his priority signing which will cost the club in excess of £60m.