Real Madrid v Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2019-20

Real Madrid are set to welcome a high-flying Sevilla side at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday as they aim to overtake (albeit temporarily) arch-rivals Barcelona to the summit of La Liga with a victory. Los Blancos are currently in second place, trailing the Catalan giants on goal difference and will hope they secure all three points to challenge them this weekend.

The Madrid titans will don quite a bit of confidence heading into the game, having just won the first trophy in Zinedine Zidane's second spell in charge when they beat Atletico Madrid to win the Supercopa de Espana on Sunday. Furthermore, they are unbeaten in 16 games across all competitions and will be keen to keep their record intact.

Meanwhile, fourth-placed Sevilla were held to a 1-1 draw by Athletic Bilbao after the holiday break before establishing a thumping 5-0 win over Escobedo in the Copa del Rey. The Andalusian giants have lost just once in their last 11 matches but have only won one of their last four La Liga games.

Julen Lopetegui will be keen on registering a victory over his former club as Los Palanganas are aiming to retain their place in the top four and close in on their competitors.

Real Madrid v Sevilla Head-to-Head

Real Madrid, unsurprisingly, have a higher win percentage over Sevilla, having won 76 of their 144 encounters compared to their opponents' 42 victories.

Los Blancos has also won 65% of their last 20 league encounters at the Santiago Bernabeu while Los Palanganas have lost 45% of their last 20 league games away from home.

Real Madrid form guide: W-D-D-D-W-W

Sevilla form guide: L-L-W-W-D-W

Real Madrid v Sevilla Team News

Real Madrid have a series of key injuries to grapple with going into the fixture, with the likes of Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio having sustained long-term injuries. Karim Benzema, who has registered 12 goals and five assists for the club this season, is also out with a hamstring injury of his own.

Injuries: Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema

Doubtful: Gareth Bale, Sergio Ramos

Suspension: Fede Valverde

Meanwhile, Sevilla have comparatively less to worry about injury-wise as Sergio Escudero has begun training after recovering from an eye injury in recent weeks.

Doubtful: Sergio Escudero

Real Madrid v Sevilla Predicted XI

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, James Rodriguez, Luka Modric, Isco, Luka Jovic

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yassine Bounou; Jesus Navas, Nemanja Gudelj, Sergi Gomez, Sergio Reguilon Rodriguez; Franco Vasquez, Joan Jordan, Oliver Torres; Lucas Ocampos, Luuk de Jong, Nolito

Real Madrid v Sevilla Prediction

Real Madrid have been woefully dormant when it comes to taking advantage of an inconsistent Barcelona this season and will look to switch the pattern starting from Saturday. Given Sevilla's history at the Santiago Bernabeu and the momentum that Los Blancos have after their Spanish Super Cup victory, Zidane's men are likely to come out with a win from this fixture.

Verdict: Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla

