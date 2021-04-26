Real Madrid vs Chelsea — Combined XI | UEFA Champions League 2020/21

Spanish champions Real Madrid are set to host in-form Premier League giants Chelsea at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium in the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League. The two sides are set to face off in their first-ever competitive meeting in the 21st century as they hope to progress to the UCL final.

Zinedine Zidane's men saw off English champions Liverpool with an aggregate scoreline of 3-1 in the quarter-finals, while Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea narrowly got past underdogs FC Porto.

Chelsea have been one of the most difficult teams to play against in Europe since Tuchel took over the reins at Stamford Bridge from Frank Lampard. The German has transformed the way the Blues approach the game and has made them a fearless unit capable of shutting out even the fiercest of attacks.

That's 1⃣6⃣ clean sheets the boss has overseen with the Blues now! 👏 #WHUCHEpic.twitter.com/WsKrawAjLp — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 24, 2021

In the 21 games that Tuchel has overseen at Chelsea, they've kept a staggering 16 clean sheets and conceded only nine, five of which came against West Brom. The German has already registered clean sheets against the likes of Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

They've been imposing and have stamped their authority on games with ease. LaLiga Santander leaders Atletico Madrid found this out the hard way as the Rojiblancos failed to even leave a dent on Chelsea's backline throughout the 180 minutes of their knockout tie.

3 - Real Madrid have drawn 0-0 in three of their last four games in all competitions (W1), as many as they had in their previous 68 matches (W45 D10 L13). Tired. pic.twitter.com/GAmoMSzHET — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 24, 2021

Real Madrid have also been a rigid defensive unit, but their problems predominantly are at the other end of the pitch.

Los Blancos have failed to score in three of their last four fixtures, having ended 0-0 against Liverpool, Getafe, and Real Betis. Their injury situation hasn't helped Real Madrid either, with the likes of Sergio Ramos, Fede Valverde, and Ferland Mendy set to miss the game.

As the two sides prepare for their blockbuster encounter in the Spanish capital, here, we take a look at a combined XI of available players between Real Madrid and Chelsea.

Real Madrid — Chelsea combined XI

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Leg Two

Former Chelsea star Thibaut Courtois is set to face his former side in the Champions League and will be the first-choice keeper in this combined XI. While both sides have been blessed with superb options between the sticks in Courtois and Edouard Mendy, the Belgian takes this spot as he's been nearly unbeatable, particularly over the course of 2021.

The towering Real Madrid man boasts of a stunning 81.6% save percentage, which is the highest figure across the top five leagues of Europe, while Mendy has saved 70.6% of the shots he's faced.

19 - Thibaut Courtois 🇧🇪 has saved 19 of the last 20 shots on target he has faced for @realmadriden in @LaLigaEN (two against Real Betis). Gigantic. pic.twitter.com/c04oKH3aos — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 24, 2021

Both Courtois and Mendy have managed 15 clean sheets in the league so far, but the Belgian has faced 31 more shots on target than the Senegalese and has a better save percentage. Mendy has kept three more clean sheets in Europe, but his Real Madrid counterpart has had a better season across all fronts.

Courtois has been a colossus at the back for Los Blancos this season, and the reigning Zamora Trophy winner gets the nod in goal for this side.

