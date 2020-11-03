Real Sociedad vs AZ Alkmaar prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

The UEFA Europa League returns with another set of matches this week as Spanish side Real Sociedad take on AZ Alkmaar in a Group F fixture at the Anoeta Stadium. Real Sociedad have been in excellent form this season and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

AZ Alkmaar are now in an excellent run of form after a slow start to the season and will trouble Real Sociedad in this game. The Dutch outfit has scored nine goals in its last four games and made a massive statement with its victory against Napoli last month.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, have one of the best midfields in the UEFA Europa League and will want to win the competition this season. The Spaniards lost to Napoli last week and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

Real Sociedad vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head

Real Sociedad have never played against AZ Alkmaar in an official European fixture and this week's UEFA Europa League match will witness a historic battle between two excellent sides.

Real Sociedad have been impressive in recent weeks and have been lethal in the final third. The Basque outfit has won four of its last five games and will want to build on its exceptional streak of results this week.

Real Sociedad form guide: W-L-W-W-W

AZ Alkmaar form guide: W-W-D-W-D

Real Sociedad vs AZ Alkmaar Team News

Asier Illaramendi is currently injured

Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad have two long-term injuries to account for and will have to do without Asier Illaramendi and Alex Sola in this game. The Spanish side is highly creative and will want to score the first goal in this game.

Injured: Asier Illaramendi, Alex Sola

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AZ Alkmaar need to be at their best. Image Source: Pzc

AZ Alkmaar

The AZ Alkmaar squad has been hit by the coronavirus and will be unable to include Jordy Clasie, Timo Letschert, and Myron Boadu in their trip to Spain. Jeremy Helmer is currently recovering from an injury and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Jeremy Helmer, Jordy Clasie, Timo Letschert, Myron Boadu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad vs AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro; Aihen Munoz, Robin Le Normand, Aritz Elustondo, Andoni Gorosabel; Mikel Merino, Ander Guevara, David Silva; Mikel Oyarzabal, Willian Jose, Adnan Januzaj

AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hobie Verhulst; Owen Wijndal, Bruno Martins Indi, Ramon Leeuwin, Jonas Svensson; Dani de Wit, Teun Koopmeiners, Fredrik Midtsjo; Jesper Karlsson, Calvin Stengs, Albert Gudmundsson

Real Sociedad vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

Real Sociedad have an excellent attacking line-up and have been prolific in La Liga this season. Mikel Oyarzabal has led the charge for the Basque side and will have to play a pivotal role against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday.

Albert Gudmundsson showed AZ Alkmaar's management what he is capable of over the weekend and is likely to start in this game. Real Sociedad have been tactically astute, this season, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 3-2 AZ Alkmaar

