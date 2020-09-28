Real Sociedad vs Valencia prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Real Sociedad are set to host Valencia at the Anoeta Stadium on Tuesday in their next La Liga fixture.

Real Sociedad come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Elche on Saturday at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero. Goals from Spanish midfielder Portu, former Manchester United attacker Adnan Januzaj and youngster Robert Lopez Alcaide sealed the win for Imanol Alguacil's side.

Valencia, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Huesca on Saturday at the Mestalla. Danish utility player Daniel Wass scored for Valencia, only for Greek centre-back Dimitris Siovas to equalise in the second-half for Huesca to share the spoils.

Real Sociedad vs Valencia Head-to-Head

In 23 previous encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Real Sociedad have won 11 games, lost eight and drawn four.

Their most recent match was in February, with Real Sociedad beating Valencia 3-0. Goals from midfielder Mikel Merino, former Arsenal left-back Nacho Monreal and Adnan Januzaj contributed to the win for their side.

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: D-D-W

Valencia form guide in La Liga: W-L-D

Real Sociedad vs Valencia Team News

Real Sociedad have a few injury worries. Midfielders Igor Zubeldia, Asier Illaramendi and Luca Sangalli are all out due to injuries. There remain doubts over the availability of right-back Joseba Zaldua and midfielders Jon Guridi and Martin Merquelanz.

Injured: Igor Zubeldia, Asier Illaramendi, Luca Sangalli

Doubtful: Joseba Zaldua, Jon Guridi, Martin Merquelanz

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Valencia manager Javi Gracia will be unable to call upon the services of Brazilian centre-back Gabriel Paulista, as well as fellow centre-back Eliaquim Mangala and midfielder Carlos Soler, who are all injured.

Injured: Gabriel Paulista, Carlos Soler, Eliaquim Mangala

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad vs Valencia Predicted XI

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro, Andoni Gorosabel, Aritz Elustondo, Robin Le Normand, Aihen Munoz, Ander Guevara, David Silva, Mikel Merino, Portu, Alexander Isak, Mikel Oyarzabal

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jaume Domenech, Daniel Wass, Mouctar Diakhaby, Hugo Guillamon, Jose Luis Gaya, Jason, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Uros Racic, Goncalo Guedes, Maxi Gomez, Manu Vallejo

Real Sociedad vs Valencia Prediction

Real Sociedad may have lost Martin Odegaard, who has returned to Real Madrid after an excellent season last time, but have brought in the highly-experienced David Silva to make up for that loss. In Adnan Januzaj, Mikel Oyarzabal and Alexander Isak, they possess a talented forward line that can be dangerous on any given day.

Valencia, on the other hand, let go of key players in the summer, including captain Dani Parejo, Francis Coquelin and Ferran Torres. However, the likes of Maxi Gomez and Goncalo Guedes are highly talented, while Uros Racic has earned admiring glances from Manchester United.

Real Sociedad seem to be more settled and have a good squad. They should be able to edge past Valencia.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-1 Valencia

