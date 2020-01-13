Red Devils and Sporting agree terms over Bruno Fernandes move, Lille midfielder in line for Old Trafford switch, and more: Manchester United Transfer Roundup, 13th January 2020

Bruno Fernandes

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Manchester United transfer news roundup. Here are the top transfer stories and rumours surrounding the Red Devils today.

Manchester United close to agreeing €60m deal with Sporting Lisbon over Bruno Fernandes transfer

According to Record, Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon have agreed on terms regarding the impending transfer of Bruno Fernandes this January. The Portugal international is being viewed as the ideal man to solve the Red Devils' midfield problems that have been aggravated by injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

The Premier League giants have been working on a deal to bring the 25-year-old to Old Trafford and the discussions are understood to have gained pace in the last few days. They are expected to make a formal offer worth around €60 million this week but until then, the midfielder will be in contention for a place in the Sporting squad set to face Benfica on Friday.

Sporting boss Silas himself has admitted that he has started thinking about replacements for Fernandes, telling reporters,

"I can't guarantee any of these things because I don't know. Bruno is a huge player and all players like him have a lot of market. I don't like to think about it, but I'll be thinking of alternatives in case Bruno leaves. I hope it doesn't happen, but we have to start thinking that."

Red Devils eye Boubakary Soumare transfer

Boubakary Soumare

Manchester United have reportedly already identified their next January transfer target as Bruno Fernandes is edging closer to an Old Trafford move.

According to The Express, Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare is on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's list of transfer ambitions as the Red Devils are keen on bringing reinforcements to strengthen their challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The 20-year-old, who has made 17 appearances for the Ligue 1 club this season, has caught the attention of a series of European giants including Arsenal, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and AC Milan. However, United appear to be the frontrunners in the race as they are believed to have sent a scout to France to make a final check on the midfielder on Sunday afternoon.

Leicester City target Manchester United defender Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw

As per reports in the English media, Leicester City are preparing for the potential exit of Ben Chilwell by making initial contact with Manchester United over the possible transfer of Luke Shaw this January.

The Foxes are at the risk of losing Chilwell this month, with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, and Tottenham Hotspur all believed to be heavily interested in the England international. Leicester have consequently made an enquiry into Shaw's availability this winter as part of a contingency plan in the event of a departure.

The 24-year-old has been unfortunate with his fitness, having suffered from hamstring and thigh issues on multiple occasions, and has only started eight games for the Red Devils in the Premier League this season.

