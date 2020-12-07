Rennes vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Rennes are set to play hosts to Sevilla at the Roazhon Park on Tuesday in their next UEFA Champions League group stage game.

Rennes come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Lens in Ligue 1 on Saturday. Teenage attacker Arnaud Kalimuendo, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, and Cameroon international Ignatius Ganago scored the goals which sealed the deal for Lens.

Sevilla, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Real Madrid in La Liga on Saturday. A second-half own goal from Moroccan goalkeeper Bono was enough to ensure a much-needed victory for Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid.

Rennes vs Sevilla Head-to-Head

Rennes and Sevilla have faced each other once before, in the reverse fixture of the upcoming game.

The game was played nearly two months ago at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, with Sevilla beating Rennes 1-0. Dutch striker Luuk de Jong scored the only goal of the game in the second half to secure the victory for Julen Lopetegui's men.

Rennes form guide in the UEFA Champions League: D-L-L-L-L

Sevilla form guide in the UEFA Champions League: D-W-W-W-L

Rennes vs Sevilla Team News

Rennes have quite a few injury concerns. Goalkeeper Alfred Gomis, attackers Martin Terrier and Serhou Guirassy, Morocco international Nayef Aguerd, midfielder Jonas Martin and Italian centre-back Daniele Rugani are all out due to injuries.

Injured: Martin Terrier, Alfred Gomis, Serhou Guirassy, Daniele Rugani, Nayef Aguerd, Jonas Martin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui will be unable to call upon the services of goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik, left-back Sergio Escudero and Argentina international Marcos Acuna.

Injured: Tomas Vaclik, Sergio Escudero, Marcos Acuna

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rennes vs Sevilla Predicted XI

Rennes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Romain Salin, Hamari Traore, Damien Da Silva, Gerzino Nyamsi, Adrien Truffert, Steven Nzonzi, Eduardo Camavinga, James Lea Siliki, Benjamin Bourigeaud, Adrien Hunou, Jeremy Doku

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bono, Fernando, Sergi Gomez, Diego Carlos, Karim Rekik, Nemanja Gudelj, Ivan Rakitic, Oscar Rodriguez, Franco Vazquez, Youssef En-Nesyri, Oussama Idrissi

📋 SQUAD | Julen Lopetegui has picked a 2⃣2⃣-man squad for the trip to France. 🇫🇷#WeareSevilla #UCL — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) December 6, 2020

Rennes vs Sevilla Prediction

Rennes still have a chance to qualify for the UEFA Europa League by finishing in the third position. They are yet to win a game in their group, and a young team including the prodigious Eduardo Camavinga and Belgium international Jeremy Doku will have to be at their best in order to stand a chance.

Sevilla, on the other hand, have already qualified alongside Chelsea. Julen Lopetegui has a talented squad to work with. The Spanish side, more renowned for their Europa League exploits, have little to play for in this game.

Sevilla might have already qualified, but they have been in good form in the league. Rennes have been unable to replicate last season's form, and will be the underdogs in this encounter.

Prediction: Rennes 1-2 Sevilla

