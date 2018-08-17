Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Report: PSG have €60m bid rejected for Juventus defender

Mosope Ominiyi
ANALYST
Rumors
270   //    17 Aug 2018, 11:34 IST

Paris Saint Germain v Club Atletico de Madrid - International Champions Cup 2018
Tuchel is keen to bolster his backline with the new season having begun last weekend

What's the rumour?

In a report we covered last month, PSG made clear their interest in signing Juventus fullback Alex Sandro at some stage this summer. Whether or not they could agree a deal, was down to deciding a fair transfer fee as well as gauging the player's personal interest in moving to Paris. 

According to reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport as well as Sky Sport Italia, the Ligue 1 champions have now had a €60m (£53.6m) bid rejected. 

In case you didn't know...

PSG were not the only club interested in signing Sandro this summer. Manchester United were said to have already agreed personal terms with the player himself, yet failed to agree a transfer fee with Juventus for his services.

At 27, he still has plenty of years at the highest level left and market values for fullbacks has rapidly increased in recent seasons too as managers' playing styles often focus on the effectiveness of them going forward. Sandro in particular, alongside Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy, thrives in the final third.

The heart of the matter

Although they are reluctant to let him leave, Juventus appear prepared to replace Sandro - should he make clear his desire to depart in the coming days. They know that he's a wanted talent though and with that in mind, they are content in seeing how much sides like PSG are willing to pay for him, as every player has their price after all.

Real Madrid left-back Marcelo, who himself has been at the Bernabeú for 11-and-a-half years, is reportedly being lined up as a potential option to sign for the Bianconeri. The potential move is made even more possible given his long-time teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo, shocked many by sealing a €100m move to Turin last month. 

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup
Juventus are reportedly interested in Real's Marcelo as a potential replacement for Sandro, should his compatriot leave this summer

However, a deal for the 30-year-old would have to be concluded before the Serie A deadline, which is today at 7pm UK time (6pm GMT).

Rumour probability: 8/10

Plenty of news sources have begun covering this story in recent days, which increases the likelihood they've had a bid rejected. Time is running out for PSG if their interest in Sandro is as serious as being reported.

Video:

What's next?

PSG need to act quickly and make another bid, should they still want to sign Sandro before the month is over. Having just spent €37m (£33m) on Schalke defender Thilo Kehrer, it's obvious Thomas Tuchel and his coaching staff are focused on improving their squad's defensive side, given the club's shortcomings against top opposition in years gone by. 

Whether they'll be prepared to splash out more on a left-back who will be in direct competition with Layvin Kurzawa for a starting berth, remains to be seen. Time will tell.

Topics you might be interested in:
Ligue 1 Juventus FC Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Marcelo Alex Sandro Football Transfer News Juventus Transfer News PSG Transfer News
Mosope Ominiyi
ANALYST
Writer and editor - European football analyst, youth enthusiast. PSG news correspondent. Email: mosope.ominiyi@gmail.com
PSG transfer news: Juventus target Verratti, Özil linked...
RELATED STORY
PSG transfer news: Buffon offered a two-year deal, update...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as PSG announce the signing of Gianluigi...
RELATED STORY
5 of the most surprising open goal misses by big-name...
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Nomads of club football
RELATED STORY
Reports: Napoli preparing surprise bid for PSG forward
RELATED STORY
Cities with most league titles in Europe's top 5 leagues
RELATED STORY
7 world class players who rejected Barcelona
RELATED STORY
5 players who refused to play for their clubs
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Ligue 1
Matches Points Table
Week 2
Tomorrow REI OLY 12:15 AM Reims vs Olympique Lyonnais
Tomorrow GUI PSG 08:30 PM Guingamp vs PSG
Tomorrow AMI MON 11:30 PM Amiens SC vs Montpellier
Tomorrow CAE NIC 11:30 PM Caen vs Nice
Tomorrow DIJ NAN 11:30 PM Dijon vs Nantes
Tomorrow MON LIL 11:30 PM Monaco vs Lille
Tomorrow REN ANG 11:30 PM Rennes vs Angers SCO
19 Aug STR SAI 06:30 PM Strasbourg vs Saint-Étienne
19 Aug TOU BOR 08:30 PM Toulouse vs Bordeaux
20 Aug NIM OLY 12:30 AM Nîmes vs Olympique Marseille
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us