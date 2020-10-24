Reports: 3 Serie A clubs interested in signing Chelsea defender Emerson

Inter Milan, Juventus, and Napoli are currently monitoring Chelsea left-back Emerson, according to reports. The Brazilian has fallen out of favor in Frank Lampard’s team and finds himself behind Marcos Alonso and Ben Chilwell in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Emerson joined the Blues in January 2018 from AS Roma and was expected to flourish in Antonio Conte’s system at Chelsea. However, the Italian was replaced by countryman Maurizio Sarri in the summer and the Brazilian never really stamped his authority at Stamford Bridge. After managing 27 appearances in his first full season with the Blues, Emerson watched another managerial change unfold last summer that put his future in doubt.

However, the Brazilian managed 21 games under Lampard last season, moving in and out of the team before Alonso wrestled away the left-back position by the end of the season. Emerson’s position came further under threat after Chelsea signed Ben Chilwell from Leicester City this summer.

The Brazilian was expected to move on for greener pastures, but a transfer away from Stamford Bridge never materialized. However, it now appears that Emerson might finally be able to put the Chelsea episode behind him soon.

The Brazilian has only been seen in the Chelsea colors this season in the League Cup. His only start has been against Barnsley, where the Blues won 6-0, while he also came off the bench in the narrow defeat to Tottenham. It is clear that Emerson does not feature heavily in Lampard’s plans right now, but the Brazilian could be on his way out of the club soon.

With Milan, Juventus, and Napoli all retaining their interest in him at the moment, a return to Serie A might be on the cards for Emerson. The Brazilian’s tryst with the Italian league began with a season-long loan with Palermo in the 2014/15 season, before he went on to spend two and a half year with Roma.

He was especially good in the 2016/17 season, where he notched up 36 appearances for the Giallorossi and even scored a goal. That ultimately secured a move to Chelsea, which, sadly has not worked according to plans.

The Brazilian, as such, will be delighted to generate interest in a league that he is well acquainted with. And he will be hoping that the January transfer window finally brings an end to his ordeal with Chelsea.