Reports: Antonio Conte's Inter eye moves for two Chelsea superstars this summer

Reports from Italy suggest that Italian giants Inter Milan have two Chelsea superstars — N'Golo Kante and Marcos Alonso — on their wishlist this summer.

The Nerazzurri have been linked with a host of players in the ongoing transfer window and have already strengthened in key areas this year. Antonio Conte's men got a massive upgrade on the flanks after completing the purchase of one of the most sought-after wing-backs in Europe, Achraf Hakimi, from Real Madrid. They have also wrapped up a deal for Manchester United outcast Alexis Sanchez.

If these reports are to be believed, Inter are hopeful of conducting business with Chelsea to bolster their squad and challenge Juventus for the next Serie A campaign.

Inter hope to reunite Alonso and Kante with ex-Chelsea boss Conte

Kante and Alonso are both on Conte's radar this summer

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Chelsea's N'Golo Kante is Inter's number one target to bolster their midfield ahead of the 2020/21 campaign. The Frenchman, widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world, has prior experience working with ex-Italy coach Antonio Conte.

The pair combined to win a Premier League title in their first year at the club. Despite a poor title defence in the following campaign, Conte and Kante helped Chelsea to an FA Cup victory in the following season after a win over Manchester United in the final.

However, the report also adds that Inter will need to sell players first in order to facilitate a move for Kante. Central midfielder Marcelo Brozovic and centre-back Milan Skriniar are the players that Inter could potentially sell this summer.

N'Golo Kanté was the first outfield player to win back-to-back Premier League titles with two different clubs.



🏆 2015/16 (Leicester)

🏆 2016/17 (Chelsea)



In those two seasons combined, he made more tackles (302) and more interceptions (238) than any other player. pic.twitter.com/z19zVv0uRE — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 18, 2020

Advertisement

While they aren't actively attempting to offload the latter, they have received an inquiry regarding Brozovic from AS Monaco. The Croat has also been tipped as a target for Bayern Munich should they part ways with Thiago Alcantara.

Left wing-back Marcos Alonso, similarly, was a favoured player under the current Inter boss' during his time at Chelsea.

As per Italian outlet Tuttosport, Inter still retain their interest in Alonso after being linked with him for over a year now. The Spaniard is likely to be demoted to the bench after the €50m arrival of Ben Chilwell this summer.

With Emerson Palmeri also at the club, Chelsea could possibly sell Alonso this summer should they get a good fee for the defender. The report further adds that Inter believe Alonso could be available on an initial loan deal, which could further help their cause.

19 - Marcos Alonso has scored 19 goals in the Premier League for Chelsea; the most of any defender in the competition since the start of the 2016-17 season. Resource. pic.twitter.com/pWkWOFm6Ha — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 29, 2020

Should either one of the two or both players be signed this summer, it would be the second time that they would be signed by Inter coach Conte.

Inter's other options at wing-back include new signings Achraf Hakimi and Georgios Vagiannidis along with Danilo D'Ambrosio on the right, while they've also signed Aleksandar Kolarov from AS Roma to improve their options on the left. The Nerazzurri added Manchester United veteran Ashley Young in the winter window as another option.

Brazilian full-back Dalbert is reportedly on the market as well and could leave for as little as £9m, with West Ham said to be interested.

Also read: 10 Highest rated players on EA Sports FIFA 21