Chelsea are reportedly set to approach Atletico Madrid for the potential transfer of Jose Gimenez. If rumors from the Here We Go Podcast (via London Football News) are to be considered true, the Blues are already preparing a bid for the talented centre-back.

Despite having bolstered their defense, both in terms of numbers and quality, Chelsea plan on forming a backline that can deliver trophies for years. The rumours suggest Chelsea will be back in the market looking for central defenders and have been impressed with Gimenez's stunning form this season.

Jose Gimenez's experience in Atletico's defensive system will help Chelsea

Chelsea target Jose Gimenez has been in stupendous form this season.

It is no surprise to see Atletico Madrid once again among the most well-drilled defensive units in the La Liga. Diego Simeone's men have conceded just two goals this season, as they remain the only unbeaten team in the division.

Chelsea target Gimenez was at the heart of a five-man defense when Atletico Madrid took down Barcelona at home last time out in the league. Following a move from the Uruguayan Primera Division, Gimenez has spent eight years at Atletico Madrid, winning three major honors.

All in all, the robust centre-back has amassed 194 appearances for his side and has also chipped in with nine goals. His present deal at Atleti runs until 2023, meaning Chelsea will have to spend big if they want to sign the player.

With Thiago Silva poised to pen a new deal at Chelsea, which will see him extend his time at the club until 2022, it seems unlikely for a new defender to arrive in the coming window.

Frank Lampard has Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Fikayo Tomori at his disposal, while Ethan Ampadu is currently on loan at Sheffield United.

Chelsea are yet to lose a game with Silva in the side. The Brazilian has led the backline throughout this season so far. Silva's and Chelsea's biggest toughest test of the season will come in the form of a home game against bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

