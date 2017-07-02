Reports: Chelsea make shock £88 million bid for Premier League superstar

Chelsea are looking to do some serious business in the transfer market

Antonio Conte is determined to make Chelsea a European superpower

What’s the story?

Chelsea have turned their attention towards Tottenham superstar Dele Alli. According to reports in Express (via Don Balon), the Premier League champions have made a remarkable £88 million bid for the English midfielder. Alli has been in fine form for the Lilywhites and his future has been subject to intense speculation with many reports even linking him with a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid.

However, Tottenham are understandably reluctant to sell their star player. Spurs’ manager Mauricio Pochettino has made Tottenham into Premier League title contenders and the board at the North London Club is reportedly reluctant to sell Dele Alli to their direct rivals even for a fee as massive as £88 million.

In case you didn’t know...

Dele Alli is a wanted man

The England international first made the move to White Hart Lane in 2015 from MK Dons for just £5 million and he has proven to be one of the greatest bargain signings of all time. The midfielder has played an integral part in Tottenham’s third place and second place finishes in the last two seasons.

Alli has scored an impressive 32 goals and provided 24 assists so far and he is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in world football at the moment.

The heart of the matter

Antonio Conte is determined to bring in some quality signings to Stamford Bridge. Blockbuster moves for Alex Sandro and Antonio Rudiger are close to completion while Bakayoko is supposed to undergo a medical within the next week.

Now, Chelsea are all set to shatter their transfer record by bringing in Dele Alli and Romelu Lukaku. However, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is a notoriously tough negotiator and Chelsea will most probably have to break the world transfer record if they are to sign the Tottenham star.

Author’s take

Chelsea might be genuinely interested in signing Dele Alli, but it looks highly unlikely that Tottenham will do business with a direct rival. One of the best midfielders in world football at the moment, the Lilywhites will be looking to build the team around Kane and Alli and the chances of Alli playing in a Blue Shirt at Stamford Bridge next season looks very bleak.

