Reports: Diego Simeone to step down from his position at Atletico Madrid

El Cholo is reported to have made a decision to leave the club before the expiry of his current contract in 2020

Diego Simeone’s departure from Atletico Madrid looks imminent in the near future

What’s the story?

Diego Simeone has decided to step down from his position as Atletico Madrid coach before his current contract expires, according to Spanish publication El Confidencial. The Rojibloncos coach was said to have made a decision with regards to his timeline at the club and also his potential future destination.

The report suggests that the Argentine - who signed a 5-year contract extension in March 2015 - could depart the Vicente Calderon as soon as summer 2018, with Italian shores rumoured to be his next beckoning.

Serie A giants Internazionale and Simeone have a long-held mutual admiration for each other, following his playing days for the club during 1997-99 and it is to take charge of Inter that El Cholo is reported to be giving up his current post with the Spanish club.

In case you didn’t know...

Argentine Simeone regularly featured for Inter during his playing days in the late nineties. The current Atletico boss is thought to be keen on a reunion with the Nerazzurri with whom he has won the 1997/98 UEFA Cup (presently called the Europa League).

He scored 14 goals across competitions for the Italian side before making a move to Lazio.

However, his former employers are said to be admirers of his work and very interested in obtaining his services as manager when he decides to call time on his days in Spain.

Inter are currently fifth in the Serie A table, and managed by Stefano Pioli. A former force to reckon with, the mighty champions have fallen away in recent times with their last Scudetto coming over half a decade ago in 2010.

The heart of the matter

Simeone’s relations with the Atletico Madrid hierarchy were reported to have been strained, following the Rojibloncos’ 2015/16 Champions League final loss on penalties to cross-town rivals Real Madrid.

Sergio Ramos had put Real ahead in the first half and Atletico fans were left aghast due to a crucial penalty miss by Antoine Griezmann before second-half substitute Yannick Carrasco came to the rescue. Carrasco’s equaliser ensured that the game went beyond regular time but the Rojibloncos could not prevail over their famed opponents.

This was Atletico’s second loss to Los Blancos after the 2013/14 UCL final and Zinedine Zidane’s side scooped up the European trophy for a record 11th time.

Two finals ending in heartbreak for player and manager alike was thought to have taken a toll on the boss but he is not one to give up. Rumoured to have been ready to quit Atletico had they been crowned champions, the uncertainty surrounding Simeone’s future is reported to not have gone down too well with the Atletico hierarchy.

The Argentine though, stayed on to fight and give another shot at trophies with the La Liga outfit.

What next?

Manchester United could be handed a boost in their pursuit of Griezmann

Simeone’s moves and any news surrounding it will be keenly followed across the leagues, especially in England as it could trigger a series of key player departures from Atletico. The most important of these is the future of Antoine Griezmann, who is said to be targeted by a host of clubs including Manchester United.

Simeone’s exit from Madrid could fuel further speculation on the France international’s playing days in Spain as he is quoted to have extended his contract at the Rojibloncos owing to the assurances of his manager.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Diego Simeone is a world-class coach who brought out the best of Atletico Madrid and put them on the front pages in Spain, alongside their more illustrious city rivals Real Madrid as well as Barcelona.

Atletico Madrid’s loss could be Inter Milan and Serie A’s gain, with a share of the pie to also go to the Premier League if the Spanish side’s most prized asset chooses to move to England.