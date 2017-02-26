Top 5 La Liga stars who could leave for the Premier League

We bring to you the top 5 La Liga players who could be poached by English clubs in the approaching summer.

@adityaupaadhyay by holdingmidfielder Top 5 / Top 10 26 Feb 2017, 17:36 IST

The unsettled Croatian is one of the elite footballers in the La Liga

According to the UEFA’s League Coefficient, La Liga has been the top Footballing League in Europe over the last 5 years. Perhaps, it is the presence of numerous superstars in its ranks that make this league one blessed with a wide plethora of talent.

With that also comes the added pressure of holding on to your best talents as other leagues are more than ready to splash the cash at every possible opportunity to pry them away from Spain and in this segment, we take a look at 5 superstars who could soon be on the move to the Premier League.

#5 Ivan Rakitic

After becoming an integral part of the famed Barcelona midfield, Croatian Ivan Rakitic’s future with the club has been a constant source of trouble for the fans. The midfielder was approached by several clubs including the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United in the summer as it was rumoured that he was not entirely happy with life at Camp Nou and wanted to leave.

While no move materialised in the summer, it does not mean that the aforementioned clubs will not make a renewed approach for the player. The former Sevilla man’s current contract with Barcelona expires at the end of the 2017-18 season and while the Catalan giants have been making the required efforts to bind the midfielder to another deal, the negotiations have stalled, thus fuelling rumours that the player could be on the move in the summer.

Chelsea and Manchester United have been touted to ring in wholesale changes in the summer and a player of Rakitic’s pedigree and experience would instantly benefit both the sides. Many pundits believe that a player in the mould of Rakitic would do a world of good to Paul Pogba given Rakitic’s all-round abilities on the pitch.

The unsettled Croatian is one of the elite footballers in the La Liga and we believe a move to either of Manchester United or Chelsea could be on the cards in the summer.