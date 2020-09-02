According to Inside Futbol, Inter Milan have made direct contact with N'Golo Kante and his camp over a switch to the Italian outfit this summer. Inter have never shied away from making transfer headlines, with the Milan based club being linked to a deal for Lionel Messi this summer.

Antonio Conte and Inter have made a habit of signing players from the Premier League in the recent past. The Nerazzurri, since the summer of 2019, have signed Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Ashley Young, Victor Moses, and Christian Eriksen from Premier League teams on either season-long loans or permanent transfers.

N'Golo Kante has emerged as Inter's top midfield target in the 2020-21 summer transfer window and has been made available by Chelsea for £80 million.

Rumors linking defensive midfielder Declan Rice with Chelsea and the rise of youth product Billy Gilmour has thrown the French midfielder's starting birth in doubt, paving the way for a possible departure from Chelsea.

Chelsea demand £80m N’Golo Kante transfer fee with Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte eyeing reunion with midfielder https://t.co/usv8t8loHe — The Sun - Chelsea (@SunChelsea) September 1, 2020

Inter aiming to reunite Kante and Conte

Antonio Conte embracing N'Golo Kante during his time in the Premier League

A reunion with the manager under whom Kante won a Premier League title, an FA Cup, and the Premier League Player of the Season award might prove enticing for the World Cup winner. This, coupled with Inter's ambitions of dethroning Juventus in the Serie A and a push for European glory, may be enough to convince Kante to make the switch.

The 29-year-old is regarded as one of the top-rated midfielders in the game and offers quality, tenacity and experience to any club he plays for. His signing could give Inter the thrust they need to take a step ahead of their nearest rivals.

Chelsea have already spent close to €200 million and will look to capitalize on the current market value of Kante, since other players rumoured to be on their way out, such as Michy Batshuayi and Emerson Palmieri, may not command sizeable transfer fees. Although the Frenchman is nearing his 30s, he will still command a significant profit on the £32 million Chelsea paid to sign him from Leicester City.

Frank Lampard, however, might have something to say. The Chelsea manager has repeatedly made clear how essential Kante is to his and the club's plans. It would be unwise for the Londoners to sell a player of Kante's quality, given that he is currently at the peak of his powers.

Antonio Conte is desperate for a reunion at Inter Milan ⚫️🔵 — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) September 1, 2020

Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio has thus far distanced himself and the club from rumours linking them with N'Golo Kante.

Inter have never opened any talk to sign N’Golo Kanté, sport director Piero Ausilio confirms: “We’ve never started anything to sign Kanté from Chelsea. No chance. He’s not a target”. 🔵 #CFC #Inter #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2020

The club have, in recent weeks, shown interest in signing Arturo Vidal for a cut-price deal from Barcelona. Inter would benefit from Vidal's experience from playing in Serie A under Antonio Conte for Juventus.

