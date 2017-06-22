Reports: Juventus determined to land Manchester United defender

United boss Jose Mourinho doesnt want the defender to leave.

by Somesh Kolluru Rumours 22 Jun 2017, 18:59 IST

Massimiliano Allegri has found the replacement for Dani Alves

What’s the story?

Serie A champions Juventus have reportedly contacted Manchester United regarding the availability of defender Matteo Darmian.

According to Daily Star, Juve want the Italian to replace the departing Dani Alves, who is almost sure to join Manchester City. But Darmian won’t come cheap as the Europa League winners have slapped a £20 million price tag on the 27-year-old.

However, United boss Jose Mourinho doesn’t want the Italian to leave and wants to keep him at Old Trafford for the 2017-18 season.

In case you didn’t know...

Matteo Darmian stepped into the spotlight when he was signed by the Red Devils from Torino, the club at which he spent four seasons, in 2015 for around £12 million. He has since been playing as a second choice behind Antonio Valencia.

This season wasn’t the best one for him as he made just 18 league appearances. However, he managed to finish the season strongly due to United’s long injury list and played as a left-back for most of the time to compensate the loss of Luke Shaw to injury.

The heart of the matter

The Bianconeri have been targeting Darmian ever since the news of Dani Alves’s departure came out. The Old Lady officials have also reportedly met with the Italian’s agent to discuss his transfer status. United, however, are in no urgency of letting him go.

However, a decent sum, in excess of £20 million might force the Red Devils’ hand.

Juve have also received an offer of £52 million for left-back Alex Sandro from Chelsea. However, the Italian champions want nothing less than £60 million for the Brazilian. Darmian’s arrival might make them let go of Sandro as the former can be used in the left flank as well.

What’s next?

United will be looking to bolster their squad after their injury struggles last season. They will also be keeping tabs on Barcelona target and Benfica right-back, Nelson Semedo if they fail to keep hold of Darmian.

Author’s take

United might want to think twice before letting go of Darmian as the Italian can be utilised on both the flanks and might come in handy during the crunch parts of the season with Mourinho’s men aiming for both the Premier League and the Champions League.

