Reports: Manchester United looking to sign £44m-rated Brazilian midfielder

The 21-year-old has a €50million (£44m) release clause associated with his contract

What's the rumor?

According to Le 10 Sport, Manchester United has submitted an enquiry for Flamengo midfielder Lucas Paqueta. Barcelona, PSG, and Real Madrid also want him on their side.

The 21-year-old has a €50million (£44m) release clause associated with his contract. The Red Devils want to strike a deal with him at around €40 million during the winter transfer window.

In case you didn't know…

Paqueta is an attacking midfielder. He has registered four assists and scored six goals in 28 appearances for Flamengo this season.

Paqueta is an emerging star in Brazil and has risen through the ranks to enter the national side. He made his debut against the USA during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona wants to induct a star player in the midfield position. Arturo Vidal and Arthur Melo have arrived. But the former is seen as a short-term addition.

They have also shortlisted Frenkie De Jong and Paul Pogba, but Lucas Paqueta also interests the Barcelona camp.

Real Madrid genuinely needs midfielders post departure of Mateo Kovacic. Also, Luka Modric could be shown the door anytime.

This scenario has stressed the need for the addition of at least one genuine midfielder. They feel Paqueta can deliver at this position.

As far as United are concerned, their midfield is in disarray. Nemanja Matic is 31, and hence they need to think about his replacement. Paul Pogba has shown a keen interest in leaving the side, which would require United to look for his replacement quite soon.

Adrien Rabiot and Marco Verratti are not of the same caliber as Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, and Ivan Rakitic.

Hence PSG is on the lookout for an attacking midfielder who can help them score against top teams. Paqueta can be an ideal fit for this role.

Paqueta has delivered exceptionally well for Flamengo since he joined them. His selection in the national side will definitely add to his experience and skills.

Video

Rumor probability/rating: 6/10

Le 10 Sport is quite a reliable source. There is a good chance that Paqueta may join any of these clubs depending on the price quoted. He would definitely not want anything below €50million (£44m).

What's next?

The January transfer window will be interesting to witness as Manchester United, PSG, Barcelona, and Real Madrid would go for an all-out war to get Paqueta to their side. He should focus on enhancing his skills, and the money will come.