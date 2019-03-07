Reports: PSG join race to sign Barcelona and Juventus' €65 million target

Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C

What’s the rumour?

Matthijs De Ligt has made waves in Europe over the last year and it means that he could finally leave Ajax for a bigger club. And now, according to a report from Le10Sport, the Parisians have joined the race to sign the player.

In case you didn’t know…

Interest in De Ligt is high as Juventus and Barcelona have also been linked with the player. In fact, Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu recently confessed that the club are looking at the option to sign the young Dutchman.

"His name is on the table," Bartomeu admitted.

"Where there is such talent away from Barcelona, we're always looking at them. It's a topic that will be discussed in our sports planning which begins in March, with De Jong we felt we had to move quickly because there were many clubs that wanted him."

The heart of the matter

However, they might have a lot of trouble trying to sign De Ligt as the youngster also has a lot of clubs interested in him. The report mentioned earlier states that the French giants see him as a perfect successor to the throne of Thiago Silva but would find it hard to sign him because of the interest from other clubs.

Rumour rating: 5/10

Thiago Silva might be aging but PSG have some solid defenders in the team and it is quite unlikely that they would spend so much money on De Ligt, who is valued at €65 million.

What’s next?

The Parisians have been knocked out of the Champions League, which means that they have once again failed in their main goal of European dominance. They might make some more signings in the summer but it is unlikely that the young Dutchman would choose them over the Catalans.

