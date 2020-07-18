Roma vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie 2019-20

Roma are set to host Inter Milan at Stadio Olimpico for their next Serie A game on Monday.

Roma are coming on the back of a 2-1 win over Hellas Verona. Goals from Jordan Veretout and Edin Dzeko sealed the deal for Paulo Fonseca's side. Matteo Pessina scored the consolation goal for Verona.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, thrashed SPAL 4-0 in their last Serie A fixture. Antonio Candreva, Cristiano Biraghi, Alexis Sanchez and Roberto Gagliardini scored the goals for Antonio Conte's men.

Inter Milan lie second in the league table, six points behind leaders Juventus. Roma occupy the fifth position and are 14 points behind the Nerazzurri.

Roma vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

In 44 head-to-head games between the two sides, the record is relatively even. Inter Milan have won 16 games, lost 14 and drawn 14.

In the reverse fixture at Giuseppe Meazza, the game ended in 0-0 draw.

Roma form guide in Serie A: L-L-L-W-W-W

Inter Milan form guide in Serie A: W-W-L-D-W-W

Roma vs Inter Milan Team News

Kolarov has been a reliable figure at the back for Roma since joining the club

Roma

Roma manager Paulo Fonseca has a few injury concerns in his squad. Defenders Chris Smalling, Federico Fazio, Juan Jesus are all set to miss out, as is the case with reserve goalkeeper Antonio Mirante. Davide Santon is a doubt.

Injured: Chris Smalling, Federico Fazio, Juan Jesus, Antonio Mirante

Doubtful: Davide Santon

Suspended: None

Romelu Lukaku has returned to full fitness for Inter

Inter Milan

For Inter Milan, Nicolo Barella is still a major doubt. Midfielders Matias Vecino and Stefano Sensi are injured. However, star striker Romelu Lukaku is fit and ready to return to the starting XI.

Romelu Lukaku has 20 goals in his first season in Serie A ⚡ pic.twitter.com/J6NdxUtc2K — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 5, 2020

Injured: Matias Vecino, Stefano Sensi

Doubtful: Nicolo Barella

Suspended: None

Roma vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Roma Predicted XI (3-4-3): Pau Lopez, Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez, Aleksandar Kolarov, Bruno Peres, Jordan Veretout, Amadou Diawara, Leonardo Spinazzola, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Edin Dzeko, Lorenzo Pellegrini

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Diego Godin, Antonio Candreva, Roberto Gagliardini, Marcelo Brozovic, Ashley Young, Christian Eriksen, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez

Roma vs Inter Milan Prediction

Roma have won three straight games in the league, so will be brimming with confidence. Veteran striker Edin Dzeko has been in fine form this season and has been linked with a move to Inter Milan.

He will be expected to produce the goods, alongside fellow attacker Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Edin Dzeko became AS Roma's highest scoring foreign player in the club's history last night.



Underrated bagsman! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6OCmbSwaIC — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) July 16, 2020

Inter Milan, on the other hand, will be buoyed by the return of Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian has formed an excellent attacking partnership with Lautaro Martinez, and Conte will be relying on the two for goals.

Alexis Sanchez has been in good form since the restart, but unfortunately looks like he will have to contend with a bench role.

Prediction: Roma 0-1 Inter Milan

