Ronald Koeman slams PSG boss Luis Enrique for his 'misplaced' comments, says only Lionel Messi and 2 other former stars have Barcelona DNA

Former Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman called out PSG boss Luis Enrique for some comments he made regarding the Catalans' DNA amid the UCL quarter-final clash with the Parisiens.

Koeman said that three club legends are the only ones that represent the Barcelona DNA, and Luis Enrique is not one of them.

"Barcelona’s DNA consists of three names: Cruyff, Pep and Messi. Enrique’s words before the match were misplaced. If you have Messi there is no need to talk about DNA because he has been the best of all time," Ronald Koeman said, via Goal.com.

The Dutch manager's response came after Luis Enrique said that he represents the DNA of Barcelona better than the Blaugrana current manager Xavi.

"Without a doubt, it’s me. It’s not an opinion, look at the statistics, in terms of possession, chances, pressing, trophies… Others might have a different opinion, but it’s definitely me. My love story with Barcelona goes back many years, but my profession comes first," Enrique said, via Goal.com.

Enrique and Xavi are considered two of the best players in club history and helped Barcelona dominate in both Spain and Europe. The current PSG boss led the Catalans to the Champions League title and the treble back in 2015.

Luis Enrique believes PSG can turn things around in 2nd leg vs Barcelona

Barcelona stunned PSG in Paris and claimed a 2-3 victory to take the upper hand in the quarter-final battle. Even though they were down 2-1, the Catalans found a way to score twice and emerged victorious. Still, PSG boss Luis Enrique is confident his team can turn things around and advance to the semi-finals.

"We're going to Barcelona with a lot of desire. It's a positive point of view to think that we can win there. It's going to be a final for us. I'm confident in my team. We are going to go to Barcelona to fight a war," he said, via Reuters.

The second leg will be played in Barcelona next Tuesday and whoever advances will take on either Atletico Madrid or Borussia Dortmund. The Rojiblancos won the first leg 2-1.

Poll : Will Barcelona eliminate PSG? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion