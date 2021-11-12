Ronaldo, Messi, Ozil: Players with most assists in each completed season of the 21st century

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have broken plenty of goalscoring records during their careers. However, a look into the assist records of every completed season in the 21st century shows that the duo (especially Lionel Messi) have been great playmakers as well.

Some amazing names make the list with legends like Luis Figo and Xavi featuring prominently. Lionel Messi is the only player to feature 3 times, while Mesut Ozil features on it twice.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a vastly different playing style during his first spell at Manchester United and his assist numbers for the 2006/07 season show that he was much more of a playmaker and a winger during the first decade of the 21st century.

Without further ado, let us take a look at the players with the most assists in each completed season of the 21st century.

2000/01 season - Luis Figo (Real Madrid)

Luis Figo at Real Madrid

Games: 48, Assists: 27

One of the most controversial transfers of all time, Luis Figo moved from Barcelona to Real Madrid in the summer of 2000.

The Portuguese superstar took no time to settle in and played a crucial role in Real Madrid's 2000/01 La Liga triumph. Figo had a great individual first season at Real Madrid, assisting plenty of goals with his intelligent play and brilliant passing skills.

2001/02 season - Ze Roberto (Bayer Leverkusen)

Ze Roberto of Bayer Leverkusen

Games: 50, Assists: 24

One of the greatest Brazilians to ever play in the Bundesliga, Ze Roberto had a brilliant 2001/02 season at Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayer Leverkusen, inspired by the stunning performances of Ze Roberto, made it to the UEFA Champions League final where they narrowly fell short to Real Madrid.

In fact, Leverkusen finished 2nd in all the major competitions they participated in that season - Bundesliga, DFB Polkal and the UEFA Champions League.

Ze Roberto joined Bayern Munich in 2002.

2002/03 season - Thierry Henry (Arsenal)

Thierry Henry of Arsenal prepares to strike the ball...

Games: 55, Assists: 28

Arguably the greatest Premier League player of all time, Thierry Henry was at the forefront of Arsenal's dominant run in the early 2000s.

A supreme goalscorer and brilliant playmaker, Henry not only grabbed 28 assists this season, he also scored an incredible 32 goals.

Arsenal, however, finished 2nd in the Premier League, although they did manage to win the FA Cup in the 2002/03 season.

2003/04 season - Deco (FC Porto)

Porto v Manchester United

Games: 44, Assists: 29

This is the season Jose Mourinho announced himself to the world as Porto did the unthinkable and won the UEFA Champions League.

Deco was undoubtedly the star player of this Porto side, with his silken passing and mazy dribbling skills unlocking plenty of opposition defenses.

Deco moved to Barcelona in 2004.

2004/05 season - Frank Lampard (Chelsea)

Frank Lampard of Chelsea celebrates

Games: 58, Assists: 21

Jose Mourinho's status as the 'Special One' was sealed during his first season at Chelsea. The Blues, led by the midfield brilliance of Frank Lampard and the defensive solidity of John Terry and Petr Cech, won the Premier League, breaking plenty of records in the process.

One of the greatest midfielders to ever play the game, Frank Lampard was always involved in goals, scoring and setting up plenty of them over his distinguished career.

