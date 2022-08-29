24-year-old defender wants to join PSG, club will not oppose sale if ‘incredible offer’ arrives: Reports

AS Monaco star Axel Disasi is open to the possibility of playing for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), according to Santi Aouna of Foot Mercato (h/t Hadrien Grenier).

The defender has been an important part of manager Philippe Clement's starting XI and has played every minute of their six games so far this season. He captained the Monegasques in their opening Ligue 1 game this month, where they beat RC Strasbourg by a 2-1 scoreline.

It is understandable that Monaco are reportedly unwilling to sanction a sale for the defender unless an incredible offer arrives on the table. PSG have the financial might to sign virtually any player in the world. However, it remains to be seen if they are willing to make a big offer for Disasi.

The Frenchman is fast approaching the peak of his playing career and would add depth and quality to PSG's backline. If signed, he may not be a regular starter in a defense that already contains quality players like Sergio Ramos, Presnel Kimpembe, and Marquinhos.

However, the current Monaco centre-back could be of use to manager Christophe Galtier in the short as well as the long term. Centre-back Abdou Diallo has been linked with a move to AS Roma and Aston Villa after starting just 10 Ligue 1 games so far.

Meanwhile, Ramos is in the twilight of his career at 36. Galtier also likes to play with three centre-backs, which automatically increases the need for quality and depth in that particular area.

Disasi, in that regard, would be a smart addition. He has three years left on his current contract at Stade Louis II.

PSG set to complete deal for Napoli midfielder

According to French outlet Le Parisien, Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz is expected to complete his move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) today (August 29).

The Spain international is expected to sign a five-year contract with Les Parisiens and will reportedly cost €28 million. PSG have signed two central midfielders this summer - Vitinha and Renato Sanches.

However, the club saw Ander Herrera rejoin Athletic Bilbao on a loan deal while Georginio Wijnaldum left for AS Roma. At 25, Ruiz is in the prime of his career and is expected to be an important part of the Ligue 1 outfit's first-team set-up.

Ruiz scored seven goals and provided four assists in 32 Serie A games for the Gli Azzurri last season.

