26-year-old Bayern Munich star rejects chance to join Manchester United - Reports

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard has rebuffed Manchester United's approach over a potential transfer, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport.

Manchester United have stepped up their efforts to strengthen their squad in the final stretch of the transfer window. They are currently focused on getting a deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro across the line.

The Red Devils are said to be close to signing the Brazil international for a deal worth up to €70 million. They are expected to turn their attention towards signing a forward once they land Casemiro.

Erik ten Hag's side have been linked with several forwards in recent days, including Antony, Cody Gakpo and Yannick Carrasco. Napoli winger Hirving Lozano is the latest player to be linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Signing a new right-back is also said to be on Manchester United's agenda this summer. They will look to strengthen the area if they succeed in their attempts to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is a target for Crystal Palace.

Bayern's Pavard is among the right-backs the Red Devils have been credited with an interest in. The Bavarians are said to be open to selling him after signing Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt.

In an attempt to take advantage of the situation, the Old Trafford outfit recently touched base with Pavard's entourage to discuss a potential transfer. However, the the 26-year-old rejected the approach out of hand, according to the aforementioned source.

It appears the France international prefers to risk not getting regular playing time at Bayern instead of joining Manchester United. Ten Hag's side are thus forced to turn to look at alternative options to strengthen their defense.

Pavard has started in each of Bayern's three matches so far this season. The right-back, who has a contract with the club until 2024, scored two goals in those games.

Manchester United are interested in Borussia Dortmund's Thomas Meunier

Pavard, though, is not the only right-back on Manchester United's transfer shortlist. They have been credited with an interest in Borussia Dortmund's Thomas Meunier in recent days.

Meunier's services have already been offered to the Red Devils, according to Fabrizio Romano. However, it is unclear whether the Premier League giants will pursue a deal for the Belgian.

Apart from Meunier, Ten Hag's side have also been linked with a move for Barcelona's Sergino Dest. Any move for a new right-back is expected to depend on whether they offload Wan-Bissaka.

