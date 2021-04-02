5 superstars who have had disastrous seasons (2020/21)

Some of football's biggest names have endured extremely forgettable seasons.

Champion footballers are set apart by their ability to make a difference in games on a regular basis. We see a raft of great footballers emerging from the scene and showing great promise and potential every season. However, a footballer's life could be quite unpredictable by virtue of an array of reasons.

Injuries or being at the wrong club could severely hamper the progress and career of footballers. We have seen how players who produce duds at one club immediately turn it around at a new one. We have also seen great players join a new club only for their form to start deteriorating.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five superstar players who have had disastrous seasons.

#5 Thiago Alcantara

Thiago Alcantara is a world-class midfielder who won the continental treble with Bayern Munich last season. When Liverpool announced that Thiago would be arriving at Merseyside last summer, it looked like the perfect signing that would further strengthen an already formidable unit.

However, Thiago's integration into the team was delayed due to an injury. His eventual return has been extremely underwhelming. The former Bayern Munich man has been unable to settle down in the Premier League and has struggled massively. To be fair, Liverpool have had a rather forgettable season so far too.

Thiago has not been able to strike a good midfield partnership with any of Liverpool's midfielders and looks at sea in the center of the park. The 30-year-old has not been able to score a goal or even provide an assist in 17 appearances for Liverpool this season.

#4 Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho could go down in history as one of the worst ever signings made by Barcelona. The Catalans shelled out in excess of €140 million to sign the Brazilian from Liverpool in 2018. After impressing initially, Coutinho has just been a shadow of his former self at the Camp Nou.

He had an impressive loan spell in the 2019-20 season with Bayern Munich, where he won the continental treble with the Bavarians. He struggled to impress in the first half of the season, scoring three goals and providing two assists in 14 appearances for the Cules.

Unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury in December and he is still a long way away from returning to the side. He is almost certain to be sold in the summer and the Brazilian's Barcelona dream is set to come to an end.

