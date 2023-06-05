Antonella Roccuzzo playing huge role in PSG superstar Lionel Messi’s potential Barcelona return: Reports

Lionel Messi's wife Antonella Roccuzzo is reportedly playing a crucial role in the PSG forward's potential reunion with Barcelona.

According to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, Antonella Roccuzzo seems to be having a say in Messi's possible return to Camp Nou this summer. The Argentine icon is leaving the Parisians when his contract expires at the end of June.

Barcelona have not hidden their desire to resign Messi, 35, who departed the Catalan giants in 2021. They could not afford a new contract for the legendary forward at the time.

The Blaugrana are still experiencing financial issues which are proving to be a stumbling block in their attempts to lure Messi back to the La Liga giants. The club's president Joan Laporta has hinted that their finances are affecting the operation:

“Messi? If it’s difficult, you’ll see."

Barcelona need to take €200 million off their wage bill to comply with Financial Fair Play. La Liga president Javier Tebas has remained tight-lipped about speculation regarding Lionel Messi's potential return to Camp Nou.

However, Antonella Roccuzzo's influence on Messi's decision makes sense following their move to PSG in 2021. The Argentine revealed to TyC Sports last year that the duo had issues adapting to life in the French capital. He said:

"For Antonela and me it was more difficult. I remember that the first day we took them (his children) to school was terrible. We both left crying. Saying what are we doing here, what happened. We didn't understand anything. But they really all three of them are freaks."

Barca are joined by Saudi giants Al Hilal and MLS franchise Inter Miami in pursuit of the PSG forward. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner may make his decision based on where he feels his family will be most comfortable residing.

Lionel Messi did eventually adapt to life in Paris, scoring 32 goals and providing 35 assists in 75 games across competitions. He won two Ligue 1 titles during his time at the Parc des Princes.

Antonella Roccuzzo touched on the difficulties in change when Lionel Messi joined PSG from Barcelona

The Messi family moved from Barcelona to Paris in 2021.

Antonella Roccuzzo posted a picture of herself and Lionel Messi with their three children at the Parc des Princes when he first joined the club. He arrived at PSG on a free transfer in 2021, signing a two-year deal.

The couple had spent 21 years in Catalonia before leaving for Paris and Roccuzzo alluded to the change in surroundings in her post. She stated on the Instagram post:

"A wonderful stage closes but a new chapter full of opportunities opens! All changes are difficult at first but together we will continue writing our history."

Lionel Messi carved out a memorable career at Barcelona in which many determine him to be the greatest player in history. He scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 games.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was adored by Barca fans during his Blaugrana career. That admiration has not subsided as supporters have continuously chanted for his return to the Catalan giants during this season.

