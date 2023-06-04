Joan Laporta provides fresh update on Barcelona’s pursuit of PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has hinted that the Catalan giants are having difficulties resigning Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi.

The Blaugrana are eager to seal Messi's return to Camp Nou when the Argentine icon leaves the Parc des Princes at the end of this month. The 35-year-old has decided not to renew his contract with the Parisians.

However, Barcelona's pursuit of their legendary former attacker is complicated by their financial issues. They have to shed €200 million off their wage bill to comply with Financial Fair Play.

Laporta has seemingly alluded to the financial problems that are affecting their desire to resign Lionel Messi. The Barca president said (via Reshad Rahman):

“Messi? If it’s difficult, you’ll see."

Reading between the lines this could be a hint that the Catalan giants will miss out on resigning Messi. Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal have no such financial issues and are ready to offer the Argentine a record-breaking €400 million per year deal. Al-Za'eem reportedly want to announce the signing of Lionel Messi on Wednesday (June 6).

However, Barcelona have made their feelings clear over their wishes to seal a reunion with the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner. Barca boss Xavi has stated that the iconic forward will be welcomed back to Camp Nou.

Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski has also spoken of his excitement over the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner returning to the La Liga champions. Messi bagged 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 games for the Blaugrana before leaving for PSG in 2021.

Lionel Messi has scored 32 goals and provided 35 assists in 75 games at the Parc des Princes. He leaves the Parisians as a two-time Ligue 1 champion.

Lionel Messi spoke of his difficulty in adapting to life at PSG following Barcelona departure

Messi struggled with the change after leaving Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi left Barcelona in 2021 after cementing his legacy as perhaps the greatest player in the club's history. The former Barca captain won four Champions League trophies, 10 La Liga titles, and seven Copa del Rey trophies.

The Argentine also finished as top scorer in La Liga on eight occasions and flourished alongside his teammates at Camp Nou. Messi alluded to this when explaining his difficulties when he first arrived at PSG. He told TyC Sports last year:

"I also had to get used to a way of playing because I was used to playing one way all my life and getting to a place where it's not the same, you play differently, you see football differently, with new teammates... I in Barcelona had teammates who had played alongside them for many years and they knew me by heart."

Xavi's side won the La Liga title for the first time since 2019 this season. However, they struggled in the Champions League, crashing out in the group stages. As too did PSG with Messi's side exiting in the last 16 for the second consecutive season.

The Barca manager clearly feels the legendary forward can help improve his side as they look to fight on all fronts next season. However, the sticking point continues to be their financial gloom.

