Arsenal and Chelsea suffer blow as Champions League side eye 3 players-plus-cash deal for Alexander Isak: Reports

Arsenal and Chelsea have both allegedly suffered a blow in their pursuit of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have entered the race with a proposition.

Since the turn of the year, Isak has continued to be in the news headlines due to his excellent displays. As a result, the 25-year-old has reportedly drawn attention from teams like Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool of late.

However, according to French outlet RMC Sport, PSG are aiming to add Isak to their ranks this summer. They are keen to include Goncalo Ramos, Randal Kolo Muani, and Marco Asensio in a players-plus-cash deal offer for the Chelsea target, who is allegedly valued at £150 million.

PSG, who loaned out Kolo Muani to Juventus and Asensio to Aston Villa earlier this year, are in a position to offer Isak a sizeable pay hike. They will also offer the forward a strong chance of winning trophies in the future.

With Ousmane Dembele in great form and winter arrival Khvicha Kvaratskhelia off to a good start, Isak would be a part of a stellar attacking trio should he join PSG. He would be a crucial starter for Luis Enrique's outfit.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright claims Gunners and Chelsea target could join rival team in summer

During an interaction on The Overlap, Arsenal icon Ian Wright shared his honest thoughts on Alexander Isak's future and his former team's interest in the Newcastle United striker. He said (h/t Metro):

"With what Alexander Isak has done and who he is, I would buy him for £120 million, no danger. If we could get him, you need to chase that. I would be devastated if Arsenal weren't in for him."

Asked if Isak would rather join the Gunners or the Reds, Wright replied:

"He would probably go to Liverpool. I'd like to think Mikel Arteta could convince him but look at Liverpool and Arne Slot. Slot hasn't even got his own players in yet. That seems like a move attractive proposition but again, Arsenal will need to do the work. I would hate it if it was between [those two teams] because he would probably go for Liverpool with the way it's gone for Arne Slot."

So far this season, Isak has started 30 of his 31 appearances across competitions for his side. The Chelsea and PSG target has found the back of the net 22 times and provided five assists for the Magpies this campaign.

