Arsenal dealt transfer blow as star forward emerges as 'a goal' for Atletico Madrid: Reports

Arsenal face competition from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid for Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus, according to El Chiringuito TV.

Manchester City announced on Tuesday that they have reached an agreement to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. However, the Norwegian's arrival could signal the end of Jesus' time at the Etihad Stadium.

Jesus has his contract with the Premier League giants expiring at the end of next season. And according to Fabrizio Romano, the Brazil international is expected to leave the club following Haaland's arrival.

Arsenal have Gabriel Jesus on top of their list after new direct contacts on player side. He's expected to leave Manchester City after Haaland deal, no direct contacts between clubs yet. Youri Tielemans is part of the list too, highly rated - UCL football could be key.

Arsenal have been credited with an interest in the 25-year-old recently. As per the Italian journalist, the Gunners have been in touch with his entourage ahead of the summer transfer window.

However, Arsenal are not the only club keen on acquiring Jesus' services from Manchester City. According to El Chiringuito TV, Atletico Madrid have identified the forward as a target ahead of the summer.

Diego Simeone's side have failed to defend their La Liga title this season. They currently sit fourth in the table, with 64 points from 35 matches, and are 17 points behind Real Madrid, who have already sealed the league.

Atletico Madrid thus appear keen to bolster their squad ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. With Luis Suarez's contract expiring in the summer and Antoine Griezmann on the wrong side of his 30s, attack is an area they will look to strengthen.

Jesus could thus be an ideal target for Los Rojiblancos ahead of the summer transfer window. He has scored 13 goals and provided 12 assists from 39 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City this season.

Jesus' agent confirms talks with Arsenal

Jesus' agent Marcelo Pettinati has confirmed to Romano that they had talks with Arsenal. He went on to reveal that a move to the Emirates Stadium is under consideration for the Brazil international.

However, Pettinati also disclosed that the Gunners are not the only club interested in Jesus. The agent claimed that there are six more teams keen on signing the forward. He said:

“We had talks with Arsenal about Gabriel Jesus, we like the project - it’s a possibility we’re discussing. There are six more clubs interested in Gabriel - he’s focused on final games with Man City, we’ll see."

The identities of the six clubs interested in Jesus are yet to be known. However, Atletico Madrid appear to be among those keen on acquiring his services from Manchester City in the summer.

