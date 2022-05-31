Arsenal defender set to leave club: Reports

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin will leave the Gunners this summer despite having one more year remaining on his deal, according to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto.

Bellerin established himself as an important player for the north London giants after making his senior debut for them in 2013. However, he fell out of favor under Mikel Arteta in the second half of last season.

The 27-year-old then joined hometown club Real Betis on a season-long loan last summer. He has gone on to become a fan favorite at the La Liga club, having helped them win the Copa del Rey.

Bellerin is keen to extend his stay at Real Betis beyond the expiration of his loan contract. However, his £100,000-a-week wages are a hindrance to the club's hopes of signing him on a permanent deal.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK An emotional Hector Bellerin sat on Real Betis' pitch long after the game had finished in what could be his final home game for the club before returning to Arsenal 🥺 An emotional Hector Bellerin sat on Real Betis' pitch long after the game had finished in what could be his final home game for the club before returning to Arsenal 🥺💚 https://t.co/hidjfi3XWs

The right-back, who has one more year remaining on his deal with Arsenal, is thus tipped to return to the Emirates Stadium at the end of next month. Despite that, he will still leave the club before the start of the 2022-23 season, according to the aforementioned source.

Bellerin does not have a place in Arteta's plans for the season, as per the report. The Spaniard is still hopeful of plying his trade for Real Betis next season, but it remains to be seen if Manuel Pellegrini's side can afford him.

Matteo Moretto @MatteMoretto Héctor Bellerín dejará el Arsenal en verano: le queda un año de contrato a 4M€ netos y NO está en los planes del club inglés. La prioridad del jugador es quedarse en el Betis pero en las últimas semanas también se ha informado a la Fiorentina. @relevo Héctor Bellerín dejará el Arsenal en verano: le queda un año de contrato a 4M€ netos y NO está en los planes del club inglés. La prioridad del jugador es quedarse en el Betis pero en las últimas semanas también se ha informado a la Fiorentina. @relevo

Meanwhile, Serie A club Fiorentina have also been informed about Bellerin's availability in recent weeks if the report is to be believed. It is unclear whether La Viola will make a move for him.

Arsenal could boost funds with Hector Bellerin's sale

Hector Bellerin does not have a place in Mikel Arteta's plans and has only one year remaining on his deal with Arsenal. However, the Gunners will still look to bag a transfer fee from his sale this summer.

The north London giants allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to join Barcelona in January. Alexandre Lacazette, on the other hand, has his contract with the club running out next month and is yet to agree to a new deal.

Arsenal are thus in the market for at least one new striker this summer, while they are also looking to strengthen other areas of the team. Bellerin's sale would boost the club's funds as they look to bolster their ranks ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen where the future lies for Bellerin.

