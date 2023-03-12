Arsenal to face competition from PSG and Newcastle United in race for French forward - Reports

Arsenal hold an interest in Bayer Leverkusen attacker Moussa Diaby, but could face competition from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Newcastle United, according to Fabrizio Romano on CaughtOffside.

The Gunners appear to be in line to win their first Premier League title in 19 years as they sit atop the standings. They lead Manchester City by two points and will take it to five if they beat Fulham on Sunday (March 12) afternoon.

Arsenal will be determined to retain their place at the top of the table and win the title when the season comes to a close. Meanwhile, it is evident that they will not take their foot off the pedal despite their exploits this season.

The north London giants are keen to build on the foundation set up by manager Mikel Arteta. They are thus eyeing further additions to their squad as they eye more success under the Spaniard.

Attack is an area the table-toppers will look to strengthen in the summer, although they only recently signed Leandro Trossard. Bayer Leverkusen's Diaby is a player they have had a long-standing interest in.

It is worth noting that Arsenal were linked with a move for the France international last summer. According to the aforementioned source, they have continued to keep tabs on the left-footed winger.

However, the London outfit could face significant competition for Diaby's signature this time. As per the said report, PSG and Newcastle also have the Frenchman on their radar ahead of the summer.

The 23-year-old's contract with Leverkusen runs until the end of the 2024-25 season. With the Bundesliga club under no pressure to sell him, they are expected to demand a hefty fee for him.

A summer deal for Diaby could thus depend on the offer that the interested clubs table for him, as per Romano.

How has Arsenal and PSG Moussa Diaby fared for Leverkusen?

Moussa Diaby has been on Leverkusen's books since joining them in 2019. He has bagged 46 goals and 43 assists in 156 appearances across competitions for the Bundesliga club.

It is worth noting that the attacker plied his trade for PSG before joining the German outfit four years ago. He began his career with Les Parisiens and even played 34 games for them before leaving in 2019.

It remains to be seen if a return to the Parc des Princes will be enticing for Diaby. Meanwhile, Arsenal are prepared to lure him to England should he decide to leave Leverkusen.

