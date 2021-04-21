Hector Bellerin waits for PSG move, Arsenal identify replacement - Reports

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin is reportedly set for a move to Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Having joined Arsenal as a 16-year-old from Barcelona in 2011, Bellerin finally looks to be on his way out of the Emirates Stadium. While he has been linked with a return to Barcelona in the past, reports now claim that Bellerin could be close to joining PSG.

According to Catalan publication Sport, PSG are the favorites to sign him as Barcelona have ample options at the right-back position. The French giants, however, only have Alessandro Florenzi, with the Italian's one-year loan deal set to run out in the summer, making a right-back signing their priority.

The report claims that Arsenal had allowed Bellerin to talk to potential suitors two months ago. The Spaniard will still have two years left on his current Arsenal contract after the ongoing season, meaning the Gunners could gain considerable profit on the £450k sum they paid for the fullback in 2011.

Arsenal are expected to hold out for €25 million, but PSG are currently not looking to pay over €20 million for the Spaniard.

Arsenal identify Emerson Royal as Hector Bellerin's replacement

Arsenal are looking to replace Bellerin with Emerson Royal

According to Fichajes, Barcelona-owned right-back Emerson Royal has been identified by Arsenal as a potential replacement for Hector Bellerin. Currently playing for Real Betis in La Liga, the 22-year-old Emerson has made 75 appearances for the club, scoring five goals and providing 10 assists.

The report states that Barcelona are not interested in bringing back the defender to Camp Nou for now, leaving the door open for Arsenal to make a summer move.

The Gunners have also been linked with Inter Milan full-back Achraf Hakimi. Reportedly, they are preparing a £43 million bid to sign the Moroccan.