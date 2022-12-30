Arsenal ready to make a move for 22-year-old superstar who rejected Newcastle United - Reports 

Arsenal are ready to make a move for Juventus superstar Dusan Vlahovic after the player rejected interest from Newcastle United, as reported by CalcioMercatoWeb (h/t HITC).

The Serbian reportedly prefers a move to a different club amid speculation of the Magpies making an official offer. However, the Gunners aren't the only ones chasing the 22-year-old striker.

Vlahovic, one of Serie A's most lethal strikers in recent years, is also wanted by Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Red Devils are in the market for a striker, a stance confirmed by manager Erik ten Hag after Cristiano Ronaldo's unceremonious exit last month.

Bayern, meanwhile, are yet to sign a like-for-like replacement for Robert Lewandowski after selling him to Barcelona this summer. Sadio Mane arrived at the Allianz Arena from Liverpool in the same window, but the Senegal icon has majorly played as a winger during his career.

PSG, however, already have Kylian Mbappe and also brought in Hugo Ekitike on loan this summer with an option to buy for €35 million with add-ons. Arsenal have seemingly been on the lookout for a solution after Gabriel Jesus' recent injury.

The Brazil international suffered a knee injury at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, for which he underwent surgery earlier this month. He could be out for three months, with Eddie Nketiah the only natural striker at manager Mikel Arteta's disposal.

It remains to be seen if the Old Lady will be open to letting the Serbia international leave after spending €75 million to sign him this January. So far, he has scored 16 goals and provided four assists in 36 games across competitions for Juventus.

Shakhtar Donetsk CEO reveals Arsenal contact for star winger

Arsenal's interest in Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk is no secret at this point.

Clear message. Mudryk wants Arsenal move while club are in negotiations.

The Gunners apparently had an offer of €60 million with add-ons rejected for the Ukraine international on Boxing Day. Shakhtar's CEO, Serhii Palkin, has now confirmed contact with the Gunners for the 21-year-old winger.

He said, via the club's official website (h/t Arseblog News):

"Negotiations [for Mudryk] are continuing. We receive offers, but they are not the ones we would like to see on our table. Now, literally in five minutes, I will have a phone conversation with Arsenal."

"We are open to negotiations, ready to exchange ideas and figures. If we will agree, then let it be so. If we will not, then let it be another time.”

The exact date of when these comments were originally made is unclear, but it does confirm Arsenal's formal interest in the player. Mudryk has been in fine form this season, scoring 10 goals and laying eight assists in 18 appearances in all competitions.

