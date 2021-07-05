Arsenal star 'more likely' to join Inter Milan this summer - Reports

Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin this summer. The Nerazzurri will look to sign a replacement for Moroccan wing-back Achraf Hakimi, who looks set to join PSG in the coming weeks.

According to Tuttosport, Inter Milan have expressed an interest in Hector Bellerin and Dutch wing-back Denzel Dumfries but look 'more likely' to sign the Arsenal star.

Bellerin endured a hot and cold campaign with Arsenal last season. The Spaniard joined Arsenal's youth academy in 2011 before making his debut for the club in 2013. Bellerin has been a regular starter for Arsenal since the 2014-15 season and was slowly developing into one of the best right-backs in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old was voted into the PFA Team of the Year for the 2015-16 Premier League season. Bellerin's development at Arsenal, however, was severely hampered by an anterior cruciate ligament injury that he suffered against Chelsea during the 2018-19 campaign.

Since recovering from injury, Bellerin has been unable to refind his best form. He has often been linked with a move back to Barcelona, where he spent most of his youth career.

Reports have, however, suggested that Bellerin has attracted interest from Serie A champions Inter Milan. The Italian giants will look to sign an attack-minded full-back to replace Achraf Hakimi, who is reportedly close to joining French giants PSG.

Arsenal have a ready-made replacement for Hector Bellerin at the club in the form of Cedric Soares. The Gunners could therefore be willing to sell the Spanish right-back this summer if they receive the right offer.

Inter Milan want Hector Bellerin, as reported a few days ago.



The Arsenal right back will decide on whether to head to Spain or Italy this summer.



Atletico, Villarreal and another top Serie A side are interested. #AFC https://t.co/VzDMlwYWBS — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) June 27, 2021

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market and more

Arsenal could look to keep Hector Bellerin this summer amidst interest from Inter Milan

Hector Bellerin

Arsenal are currently going through a transitionary phase under the management of Mikel Arteta. The north London club endured a poor first full season under his leadership as they ended the 2020-21 Premier League campaign in eighth place.

The club's hierarchy have, however, displayed their support towards Arteta. They have also indicated that they are ready to back the former Manchester City assistant coach in the transfer market this summer.

Arsenal are set to announce the signings of Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares in the coming weeks. They are also reportedly close to completing a move for England defender Ben White.

Hector Bellerin 'more likely' to sign for Inter Milan than #Euro2020 starhttps://t.co/AnUTipOmSo pic.twitter.com/iE5akZBrWA — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 4, 2021

The Gunners will also look to keep hold of some of their star players such as Bellerin to provide Arteta with a squad capable of challenging for the UEFA Champions League places next season.

Also read: Euro 2020: 5 players who deserve more playing time

Check out the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano, completed signings, loan deals and more.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra