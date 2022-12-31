Arsenal target wants to join Manchester United or PSG in January window - Reports

Arsenal-linked striker Marcus Thuram will only seek a move away from Borussia Monchengladbach if he receives an offer from Manchester United or three other clubs, according to Bild.

Thuram impressed for France with his displays as a substitute at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His performances, especially in Les Bleus' defeat to Argentina in the final, have seen him linked with top clubs, including Arsenal and Manchester United.

The Gunners have been associated with a move for the France international for a while now. Mikel Arteta reportedly wants to sign the Borussia Monchengladbach man to strengthen his options in attack.

It is worth noting that Thuram has his contract with the Bundesliga club at the end of the season. There was thus an expectation that he would leave them for a cut-price deal in the winter transfer window.

There were suggestions that the striker could be available for as little as €12 million in January. However, according to the aforementioned source, the player and the club are rethinking their stance.

Thuram reportedly does not want to leave Monchengladbach unless it is to join one of his four dream clubs. Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Bayern Munich, and Inter Milan are said to be his preferred destinations.

The forward's desire to join only one of those four clubs will come as a huge blow to Arsenal. Aston Villa and Newcastle United, who have also been credited with an interest in him, are advised to refrain from making an offer.

Thuram is also tempted to stay at Monchengladbach due to his desire to win the Bundesliga top scorer award. He is currently the joint-second top scorer in the league, alongside Freiburg's Niclas Fullkrug.

The 25-year-old has found the back of the net 10 times in 15 league matches for Monchengladbach so far. Only RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku has scored more goals than him.

Could Manchester United make a move for Arsenal-linked Thuram?

It now remains to be seen if Manchester United or any of the other three aforementioned clubs will make a move for Thuram. It is worth noting that the Red Devils are on the lookout for a new striker.

The Old Trafford outfit are keen to sign a new forward after mutually terminating their contract with Cristiano Ronaldo last month. Manager Erik ten Hag, though, recently stressed the need for any signing to meet the club's 'financial criteria'.

Thuram could prove to be an ideal fit for the English giants if he is available for the reported €12 million. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Arsenal still have a chance to sign him.

