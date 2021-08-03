Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners preparing €40m deal for French star, club reignite interest in Sander Berge, and more - 3rd August 2021

Arsenal are staring ahead at a pivotal season. It’s been five years since the Gunners last reached the top four and even though Mikel Arteta has secured silverware, their league form needs immediate improvement. The Spaniard has watched his team finish eighth in both of his first two seasons and will be itching to cross the top-four hurdle this time.

Arsenal are determined to use the summer to their advantage and have already secured the signatures of Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares. The Gunners desire more reinforcements in midfield, while a new number nine also features in Arteta’s wish list.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 3 August 2021.

Arsenal preparing €40m deal for French star

Houssem Aouar at Olympique Lyon

Arsenal are looking to negotiate a deal with Lyon for the services of Houssem Aouar, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes. The Gunners have already agreed personal terms with the Frenchman and it appears that his long-awaited move to the Emirates will finally see the light of day this summer. Aouar was linked with the Premier League outfit last summer but the transfer could not materialize after the two sides failed to agree upon a transfer fee.

Aouar has been linked with a move away from Lyon for the past couple of years but has remained with the Ligue 1 side. The Frenchman has made 170 appearances for Les Gones, finding the back of the net 32 times over five seasons. Mikel Arteta is attempting a midfield overhaul this summer and believes Aouar would be a perfect fit for his plans.

Arsenal will work on striking a deal with Lyon, with the two clubs not too far away in their valuation of the player. The Gunners are willing to offer €40m inclusive of add-ons for his services.

Gunners reignite interest in Sander Berge

Sander Berge at Sheffield United

Arsenal have renewed their interest in Sander Berge, according to The Hard Tackle via The Sun. The Gunners’ interest in the Norwegian had waned in recent times as Mikel Arteta pursued targets for alternate positions.

However, the Spaniard has reverted to the Sheffield United player again, after the club performed a U-turn with Granit Xhaka. The Premier League giants are now considering options for cover in defensive midfield and have earmarked Berge for the role.

According to @reluctantnicko, Sander Berge is back on #Arsenal’s radar - though not first choice - & will cost £30m after arriving from Genk 18 months ago for a fee of £22m. pic.twitter.com/upVFqRbu13 — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) August 1, 2021

With Thomas Partey picking up an injury in pre-season, Arsenal could step up their efforts to secure Sander Berge, who is expected to cost £30m.

Arsenal receive blow in pursuit of Inter Milan ace

Lautaro Martinez

Arsenal have received a setback in their pursuit of Lautaro Martinez, according to The Express. The Argentinean could be on his way to Atletico Madrid, even though the two clubs are yet to agree a deal. The Gunners reportedly want to bring Martinez to the Emirates and are even willing to match Inter Milan’s £77m valuation of the striker.

How many goals would Lautaro Martinez score in the Premier League this season? 👀 pic.twitter.com/wPJAgm6kGz — Goal (@goal) August 1, 2021

However, Atletico Madrid have entered the race now and the Argentinean is also rumored to prefer a move to Spain. The Nerazzurri might be forced to sell Martinez to address their financial woes as well. But they are not expected to consider the La Liga outfit’s £30m opening offer, which might provide a small ray of hope for Arsenal.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra